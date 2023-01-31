Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Burgum signs bill providing $68M line of credit for career academies
Gov. Doug Burgum today signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on Jan. 3, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
publicnewsservice.org
Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate
North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Bills being discussed including parental rights, drug offenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of major topics are being discussed inside the walls of the state capitol in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would cement parents' rights into North Dakota law. The bill would guarantee a parent's right to have primary...
KFYR-TV
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
valleynewslive.com
Finding your unclaimed property
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviews free lunch plan
A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
North Dakota state house passes two Pledge of Allegiance bills
House Bill 1172 reinforces the words in the pledge and doesn't allow for any words to be removed from the pledge of allegiance.
KFYR-TV
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)— As the Biden Administration invests $2.7 billion to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to North Dakota, but what will […]
Proposed new wind energy bills draw criticism
Opponents argue wind isn't sustainable enough to replace either oil or coal as a power source.
kfgo.com
Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
KFYR-TV
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
kfgo.com
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made. Matt Schwandt with BauHaus Brew Labs said the bill passed...
valleynewslive.com
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
There's Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
Type in your name on a state-run website to find out if some of it might be yours.
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides
(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
