HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our neighbors in the southern counties could still see a few issues today, but for most of the region, clouds will be the name of the game. We could see a little bit of everything this morning, including some snowflakes, wintry mix or freezing rain. Most of the impacts will be felt south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, but stay on alert across the region. Some slick roads are possible. Be especially wary of bridges, overpasses and roads in the higher elevations.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO