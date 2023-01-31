Read full article on original website
Drying out but cooling down
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few more flurries earlier today, we are finally drying things out as we bring the curtain down on this work week. The only issue? We’re cooling things down quite a bit as well. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Northwesterly winds will continue to usher...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Second round of wintry mix moves through the region, some tricky travel possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our second round of wintry mix is slowly exiting the region, but icy spots will remain possible into your morning commute. We are also monitoring the potential for a third round of wintry mix late tonight and early Thursday. Wednesday through Thursday. Our Winter Weather Advisory...
Winter mess clearing out today, drier conditions carry us into the next few days
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our neighbors in the southern counties could still see a few issues today, but for most of the region, clouds will be the name of the game. We could see a little bit of everything this morning, including some snowflakes, wintry mix or freezing rain. Most of the impacts will be felt south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, but stay on alert across the region. Some slick roads are possible. Be especially wary of bridges, overpasses and roads in the higher elevations.
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A messy forecast returns to the mountains. We are monitoring different wintry mix chances this week. Stay weather aware!. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region (along and north of the Hal Rogers Parkway) until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. A wintry mix...
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
High School boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains, February 2, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the latest scores from around the mountains!. Bell County, 65, White Academy (Harrogate), TN, 41. Johnson Central, 54, Paintsville, 53 (overtime) Williamsburg, 75, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 71. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL. Belfry, 61, Betsy Layne, 46. Harlan County, 64, Harlan, 49. Leslie County, 49,...
Louisa Middle School in Kentucky given ‘all-clear’ after anonymous bomb threat
LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities. LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made […]
Missing Harlan Co. girl found
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisa Middle School students are back in class following a bomb threat Thursday morning. In a news release, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said the school administration received an anonymous call about the bomb threat. He said students and staff were evacuated and...
Missing Johnson County woman found safe
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 01/30/2023: Officials said Nina Hitchcock was found and is home. Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in...
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have bought a lottery ticket in the mountains in the last week, double check it. Some folks are big winners!. According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, in the last week, six people have won and someone who bought a ticket at the Commissary in Harlan has won $2 million!
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
Letcher County school systems receive grants from Partners for Rural Impact
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in Letcher County received around $9 million in grants from the Partners for Rural Impact. One is a full service community grant. It is aimed at expanding community resources for students. The other is a promise neighborhood grant, which aims to expand academic resources for...
