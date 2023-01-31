Read full article on original website
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
accesswdun.com
Timms, Clem win in USCS opening weekend at Volusia
Ryan Timms and Tyler Clem opened up the USCS Sprint Car Series 2023 season over the weekend with a pair of wins at Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida. Timms scored the win on Friday night, with Clem taking the victory on Saturday at the 1/2-mile dirt oval.
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO
Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Day 1 rolls at the Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. – The Harris Chain of Lakes has the honor of kicking off the 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southern Division. This year, a full field of 260 boats will lead the charge, with pros and Strike King co-anglers from Florida to Canada ready to take on the challenge. To start, the weather is nearly perfect with no fog and calm and warm conditions. It feels like someone is going to catch a giant off a bed today.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
Silver Springs: Yesterday and today
A former swimsuit model upstaged the ancient artifacts on display in the fourth-grade classroom of the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center last Saturday. In the pictures and postcards spread out across tables in the Silver Springs State Park classroom, a fresh-faced blonde posed on land and underwater in Marion County’s famous patch of Old Florida paradise.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
Gator Country
Levy is “very high” on the Florida Gators after picking up an offer
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects on campus last Saturday for the final junior day of the month and several prospects were from the state of Florida. Defensive back Kevin Levy (6-0, 170, West Palm Beach, FL. Cardinal Newman) was on campus for the first time on Saturday and got to see everything the Gators have to offer.
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
hernandosun.com
Brotherhood Rides for Driver Engineer David Hackett
Since 2007, the annual Brotherhood Ride has sent a dedicated group of firefighters traveling by bikes across the nation to honor some of their own. They honor those who passed heroically in the line of duty. This year, the Brotherhood Riders passed through Brooksville to recognize a Hernando County firefighter beloved by many.
click orlando
Central Florida Oath Keepers leader faces sentencing in May
WASHINTON, D.C. – A Central Florida man convicted of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election will be sentenced in May, a judge announced on Thursday. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted of sedition conspiracy in November. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from...
ocala-news.com
$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion
The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
WCJB
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
treasurecoast.com
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
League of Extraordinary Dining to Open Food Hall in Tavares
“We are still in the early stages, but we are definitely moving forward with the project,” Walker explains. “We hope to convert this old train depot into a humbly-sized food hall and taproom.”
WCJB
Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
