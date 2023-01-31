Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Digital Trends
5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch
Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Jon Bernthal’s TV Series Just Got Canceled. Coincidentally, Daredevil Is About To Start Filming For Disney+
Could the end of Jon Bernthal's series mean the return of The Punisher?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent
Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023. While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed. As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
