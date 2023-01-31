ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steve Wilks Announcement

After being passed up by the team whose season he helped turn around, Steve Wilks has reportedly landed on his feet elsewhere. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:  "The #49ers plan to hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Wilks replaces ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw

The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Owner Reacts To The Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid is no young buck. But is he considering retirement after Super Bowl LVII? That was the question posed to Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt during this week's media session. Hunt dismissed the question, making it clear that from what he's seeing Reid is ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Announcement

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who might be getting worked up about their program's recent coordinator hires. "The [GOAT] just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax @AlabamaFTBL," Kiffin tweeted Monday morning. The Ole Miss head coach's tweet was in ...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is an unhappy man on Sunday night. The legendary NFL quarterback turned Pro Bowl head coach lost to his brother, Eli Manning, on Sunday evening. Following the game, Peyton Manning was pretty upset. "Peyton Manning was legit upset at losing the Pro Bowl. Justin Jefferson waving ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Star's Joe Burrow Admission

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry is alive and well right now.  The two teams have played four times in the last calendar year and all four games have been decided by exactly three points. The Chiefs got the better of them in this last edition as they beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to Super Bowl ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player

The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.  Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Tom Brady's 'Greatest Skill'

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. After all, he coached Brady for two decades in New England and won six Super Bowls with him. He recently went on an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast and touched on numerous topics, including Brady's "greatest skill." ...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

