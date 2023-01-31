Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago.The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 4.6% before the opening bell Tuesday.GM made record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast
Wall Street extended the S&P 500's solid January gains Tuesday as investors sorted through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag
U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
FedEx cutting over 10% of management roles
FedEX CEO Raj Subramaniam announced in a letter to team members the company was reducing over 10% of its executive roles to maintain efficiency during uncertain economic times.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Another massive retail store is closing in Tennessee
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Tennessee store locations. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Best Buy store located in Hixson will be closing on March 4, 2023.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Action News Jax
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates.
rigzone.com
Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
Japan's ANA Holdings raises profit forecast as travel demand recovers
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T), raised its full-year profit forecast as travel demand recovers following the easing of COVID-19 border curbs.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
kalkinemedia.com
GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
AMD Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings As Data Center Revenues, Outlook Impress
“2022 was a strong year for AMD as we delivered best-in-class growth and record revenue despite the weak PC environment in the second half of the year," said CEO Lisa Su
freightwaves.com
UPS finds way to steer through treacherous Q4 waters
UPS Inc. navigated through a turbulent fourth quarter in decent fashion, posting revenues on Tuesday that were below consensus but reporting on-target adjusted operating margins and a modest year-on-year gain in diluted earnings per share that was still higher than analysts’ estimates. At the same time, the Atlanta-based transport...
Telenor's shares spike on profit, growth outlook
OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's (TEL.OL) fourth-quarter earnings slightly beat expectations on Thursday as the Norwegian telecoms operator forecast continued growth in 2023 in service revenue and core profit in its Nordic business.
US News and World Report
Ford Posts Lower Profit, Issues Downbeat Outlook; Shares Drop
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday said quarterly profits fell and the automaker predicted a difficult year ahead, sending its shares down after the bell as investors were disappointed following this week's robust report from rival General Motors Co. Ford blamed chip shortages and other supply chain issues and...
