The Hidden Meaning Behind Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus decreed she was doing just fine on her own with the empowering anthem, “Flowers.” The single is the first taster of her upcoming record, Endless Summer Vacation –which is out on March 10.

Though the track is focused on self-empowerment, many fans believe the song is pointed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus nods to her prior relationship with near Taylor Swift-levels of easter eggs, tasking social media with uncovering the secrets hidden in the single.

We’re doing our own investigation for those less well-versed in the Cyrus story. Discover the meaning behind the song, below.

Behind The Meaning

We were good, we were gold

Kinda dream that can’t be sold

We were right ’til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

In the first verse, Cyrus nods to her Malibu home that burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire, which she shared with Hemsworth. That period of their lives was documented, albeit with a far sunnier outlook than on “Flowers,” in her 2017 release “Malibu.”

Hemsworth posted a photo of the rubble after the house burnt down. “It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he captioned. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

Fans have also pointed out the chorus is reminiscent of Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.” Back in 2013, Hemsworth reportedly dedicated the ballad to Cyrus and often referenced it amid their relationship. In the chorus, Mars sings, That I should’ve bought you flowers / And held your hand / Shoulda gave you all my hours / When I had the chance / Take you to every party / ‘Cause all you wanted to do was dance.” It’s in her own chorus that Cyrus asserts her independence in the wake of her divorce by mirroring Mars’ lyrics with a personal edge.

To make the theory more iron-clad, Cyrus released the song on Hemsworth’s birthday (Jan. 13). Hemsworth has yet to comment on the track. Say what you want about Cyrus, she isn’t afraid to stir the pot a little.

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Cyrus also shared an accompanying music video for “Flowers.” In the video, she breaks free from her past and dances into her future.

At the beginning of the visual, Cyrus is seen walking around a cityscape covered up by a hood and sunglasses. When the chorus breaks, she sheds her disguise and adds some pep to her stride. Donning a golden matching set, Cyrus finds the confidence to continue on solo. Check it out below.

