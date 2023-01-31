ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Review: Singer/Songwriter Jarrod Dickenson Talks Big on ‘Big Talk’

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Jarrod Dickenson

Big Talk

(Hooked Records)

3 out of 5 stars

The title of Nashville by way of New York City, and initially Texas, singer/songwriter Jarrod Dickenson’s third album encapsulates its lyrical slant. Between long-haul COVID, being dropped by his major label, and trying to reconcile the current divisive political situation, he has a lot to say.

The opening “Buckle Under Pressure” (as in I don’t buckle under pressure) lays out the seriousness of his approach concerning being dismissed by his former imprint and the legal mess that ensued. You can knock me down/Baby, I’ll come up swinging he sings with the confidence of a guy who refuses to give up despite unfortunate circumstances. Like Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” Dickenson uses rock chords and a full band cranking out a sturdy chorus to make his point.

He knows he’s not going to get rich in this business but that won’t dissuade him from his chosen profession as he admits in “Born to Wander” with Maybe I was just born to wander/Maybe I was just born to swim upstream/Easy street never looked appealing/Me, I’d rather keep running down a dream. Those last words, perhaps referencing Petty’s song of the same name, make the connection stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCIP8_0kXf76ae00

Dickenson cloaks these feelings in tight, melodic rockers, incorporating greater pop influences than in the past. Nothing breaks four minutes with each selection displaying not just catchy, crisp hooks but production (by him) that captures these songs with a sneaky sheen and rather slick polish. He is most convincing though when the music shifts towards a tougher gospel/swamp vibe as on the self-referential “Take a Long Hard Look.” There he eyes himself in the mirror, coming to grips with his reflection as his wife Claire adds potent, near churchy backing vocals.

The bluesy, thudding stomp of “Bamboozled” helps convey his frustration with the state of the union. When he intones That fool’s been shouting from the rooftops/Man, they’re just the ravings of a madman/With a plastic heart, it’s clear who he’s describing. There’s a peppy country/New Orleans lilt to “Home Again,” a co-write with Seth Walker, featuring Oliver Wood and his bandmate in the Wood Brothers Jano Rix. It partially obscures the frustration in lyrics that find the singer looking to go home again, perhaps physically and philosophically.

Each track is intricately constructed (he adds a five-piece horn section on one) but the band is never overly busy and the arrangements focus on Dickenson’s easy, often mellifluous voice. For all his uncertainties about life, Jarrod Dickenson sounds focused and centered on this comeback of sorts geared towards a slightly wider commercial audience.

Photo by Tatsuro Nishimura / IVPR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIYFT_0kXf76ae00

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn First Met Waylon Jennings As A Radio DJ Who Had “Pimples On His Face” And “Greasy Hair”

We sadly lost the late, great Loretta Lynn last year, though her mark on the country music industry will last forever. And beyond her incredible music, she always had so many great stories about her time in Music City and the unique things that she experienced over the decades, especially being friends with some other icons like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and plenty more.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension

The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Meet the Songwriters Behind “Frosty the Snowman”

“Frosty the Snowman” was in good hands when hit songwriters Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson stepped into the studio to write it. Rollins, a native of West Virginia, and Nelson of New York, were already accomplished songwriters when they teamed up to write “Frosty,” which tells the tale of a jolly snowman who promises to return one day. Rollins crafted the instantly-recognizable lyrics while Nelson is responsible for the catchy melody.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
American Songwriter

Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”

Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music. With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SHOOT Online

Acclaimed Songwriter and Musician Tom Pergola Currently Seeking to Sell His Nearly 400-Song Catalog:

Renowned Guitarist and Music Producer is Celebrating His 60th Anniversary In The Music Industry. Tom Pergola, a highly accomplished songwriter and music producer, is currently celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the Music Industry! Concurrently, the acclaimed musician is seeking to sell his lifetime of work—a catalog nearly 400 songs and tracks strong--to a music sync company for licensing to multimedia outlets. For a sample of Tom’s songs and tracks please visit: https://tompergola.com/ and https://originalsongshub.com/
NEW JERSEY STATE
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
American Songwriter

Lzzy Hale Reflects on Halestorm’s First Grammy Award: “It Was Really Amazing”

Lzzy Hale is looking back on the gratitude she and her Halestorm bandmates felt winning their first Grammy Award. A decade ago, Halestorm took home the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their 2012 single, “Love Bites (So Do I).” The track was featured on their platinum-certified album, The Strange Case Of… During a Q&A session at the 2023 Women’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Nashville, Hale recalled how the band was playing a gig in Madison, Wisconsin, when guitarist Joe Hottinger got a text informing him they had just been nominated for a Grammy. He then rushed across the stage to tell Hale the news, who was seated at the piano about to play.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Don Henley Quotes

The 75-year-old Texas-born Don Henley, drummer and one of the lead vocalists of the Eagles, took on double duty in the legendary band. Henley sang the lead vocals on mega-hits like “Witchy Woman,” “Desperado” and “Hotel California.”. In 1980, when the group dissolved, Henley followed...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy