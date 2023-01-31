ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 GB of Unreleased Michael Jackson Content Stolen

By Jacob Uitti
Some say it’s one of the “wildest music leaks in years.”

Whatever you want to call it, the fact is that about 50 gigabytes of otherwise unreleased Michael Jackson content has been stolen.

Kurrco, a Twitter handle that tracks music leaks, shared the news on Sunday (January 29), writing, “~50 GB of unreleased Michael Jackson content, including unreleased songs and demos, have leaked after a laptop & hard drive belonging to MJ’s engineer, Brad Sundberg, were stolen at a seminar this past Friday

“Wasn’t sure if I should post this here but this is like one of the wildest music leaks in years. Apparently, the guy who stole the laptop escaped by jumping out of a window,” the account shared.

Brad Sundberg, who spent nearly two decades working with Michael Jackson, and who runs In the Studio with MJ website and interactive space, shared a video from Brussels talking about the theft.

In the video, Sundberg complimented the staff and space where he is working on the Jackson material but then talked about the lone wolf, so to speak, who stole his computer and the Jackson content, climbing on the roof to escape.

“Today was a rough day,” said Sundberg in the video, which you can see below. “I think some of the forums are already starting to pick up on this. But I thought I would just talk to you directly myself. It seems as though one of our guests stole my laptop and one of my hard drives. I’m not going to name names and I’m certainly not going to show any pictures. We do know who it is. And we are working with the police. And we’re doing all we can to bring this to some sort of a resolution.

“It’s just frustrating. It’s hurtful and it’s frustrating when something you worked so hard for and 99% of our guests are absolutely wonderful, fantastic people. And unfortunately, something like this happens.”

Watch the video of Sundberg’s statement below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

