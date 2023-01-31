ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music.

With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.

One of the band’s most famous songs is “Enter Sandman,” the 1991 track and lead single from the group’s self-titled album from that same year.

[RELATED: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett: “Toxic Masculinity Has Fuelled This Band”]

The History and Meaning

The music for the song was written by Metallica guitar player Kirk Hammett, along with Hetfield and Ulrich. The subject matter for the tune was composed by Hetfield, who sings with a rugged growl about a child trying to fall asleep and the nightmares that ensue.

The single hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991 and it later earned platinum certification in the U.S. It also helped the band’s self-titled LP sell more than 30 million copies. Today, “Enter Sandman” is featured on all of the group’s live records and DVDs released post-1991.

According to the band, “Enter Sandman” was the first track that Metallica wrote for its 1991 self-titled LP. The song was written in Ulrich’s Berkeley, California home. It began with a guitar riff that Hammett wrote, which he said was inspired by Soundgarden’s 1989 LP, Louder Than Love.

The original riff was just two bars, said Ulrich on the Classic Albums: Metallica—Metallica DVD. But he encouraged Hammett to play the first bar three times in a row and end with the second bar played fourth. With the instrumental part of the song done, Hetfield took his time writing the lyrics. According to the band, it was one of the last on Metallica to have lyrics.

Furthermore, the original lyrics Hetfield wrote are not the lyrics that appear on the track today. Originally, feeling that the song sounded too commercial, Hetfield attempted to write about a “perfect” family being destroyed by a “huge horrible secret.” The song included a reference to “crib death,” or the sudden death of an infant in their crib.

But Ulrich thought the lyrics originally written by the band’s frontman weren’t on point. So he and producer Bob Rock told Hetfield that he could write better lyrics. He did just that, trying to hone in on a better story for the song that was, according to Ulrich, the “foundation, the guide to the whole record,” even before the final lyrics were landed on.

Taking Shape

The band recorded an instrumental demo on August 13, 1990. Later, Metallica was tracked in Los Angeles between October 6, 1990, and June 16, 1991.

Hetfield initially described “Enter Sandman” as having a “wall of guitars,” which included three rhythm tracks of the same riff performed by him. Said recording engineer Randy Staub, there were some 50 drum takes recorded because Ulrich recorded each second of the song separately and not all at once. Takes were edited together.

The song, which incorporated more bass than the band had previously worked with on past recordings, took 10 days to mix. It was that fundamental to the album.

Today, while the song is considered more simple than previous tracks from Metallica, like on their acclaimed speedy LP, …And Justice for All, Ulrich described the song as a “one-riff song.”

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica]

The Guitar Solo

The band Heart helped to inspire one of the final licks of the song’s guitar solo, played by Hammett. The Heart song “Magic Man” was something of a guiding light for the shredder.

Spoken Word

Fans of the song are very familiar with the part on the track in which Hetfield is teaching a child of the spoken word bedtime prayer, “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep.”

After the “lesson,” Hetfield sings in his signature growl, “Hush little baby don’t say a word, and never mind that noise you heard. It’s just the beasts under your bed, in your closet, in your head!”

This section goes, formally:

Now, I lay me down to sleep (now, I lay me down to sleep)

Pray the Lord my soul to keep (pray the Lord my soul to keep)

If I die before I wake (if I die before I wake)

Pray the Lord my soul to take (pray the Lord my soul to take)

Hush, little baby, don’t say a word

And never mind that noise you heard

It’s just the beast under your bed

In your closet, in your head

Exit light

Enter night

Grain of sand

Exit light

Enter night

Take my hand

We’re off to never-never land (yeah)

“Enter Sandman” marked the second music video from the album Metallica. Recorded on July 30, 1991, two weeks before the album was released, the video combines images of a child dealing with nightmares with those of an old man and the band playing the track.

In the video, the child dreams he is drowning, falling from a building, being covered in snakes, being chased by a truck, and falling from a mountain. It’s dark—but, hey, that’s Metallica. And during the part of the song when the child is saying the bedtime prayer, he is being watched by none other than the Sandman.

The video won Best Hard Rock Video at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Song in Use

Over the years, since “Enter Sandman” is so popular, it’s shown up in myriad arenas.

It was used by NASA mission control to wake up space shuttle astronauts aboard STS-123. And in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq, the song was played for prisoners for extended periods of time by American interrogators.

“It all seems so bizarre and so strange that Metallica’s music, which generally sort of facilitates bringing people together, is used in these bizarre circumstances. It’s certainly not something that we in any way advocate or condone,” said Ulrich on The Rachel Maddow Show,

[RELATED: 5 Deep Cuts From Metallica That You Should Be Listening To]

Also, famed baseball player Mariano Rivera, who was the closer for the New York Yankees pitching staff, would come out to the mound in the 9th inning to “Enter Sandman.”

Weird Al Yankovic used the song for his tune “Polka Your Eyes Out.” And the song was also used by UFC fighter Brock Lesnar as his entrance song for five of his MMA fights.

Final Thoughts

The song is a heart-pounding classic and will forever be one. Watch out—it may just appear in your next nightmare.

Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjkID_0kXf6jlp00

Comments / 9

Related
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy