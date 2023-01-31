Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a shooting at a Dollar Tree on North Montello Street in Brockton, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side.

Ambulances also responded to the scene.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

A police spokesman confirmed police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

