Brockton, MA

Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
BROCKTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a shooting at a Dollar Tree on North Montello Street in Brockton, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side.

Ambulances also responded to the scene.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

A police spokesman confirmed police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA
People

Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train

Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store. 
BROCKTON, MA
