South Carolina Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million
South Carolina's Education Lottery Powerball draw failed to produce a jackpot winner overnight, but a lucky player did win $50,000 after buying a ticket at a convenience store in the historic city of Conway.
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Centre Daily
Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize
A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
WYFF4.com
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
WRDW-TV
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. Workouts to...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
Coyote Breeding Season in South Carolina has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote breeding season runs from January to March in South Carolina. During this time, males may be more aggressive and emboldened as his typical workload is doubled — not only is he on the prowl for food — he’s looking for love.
1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including one restaurant in South Carolina.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
