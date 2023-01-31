ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Centre Daily

Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize

A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
CONWAY, SC
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy