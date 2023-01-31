Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVC
'It gives me another life': Why a Red Bank veteran can once again explore the outdoors
RED BANK, Tenn. — A Red Bank veteran has regained mobility. After stepping on an IED more than 10 years ago, Jason Smith's life changed forever. We introduced you to Jason Smith right on NewsChannel 9 and The Price of Freedom. Smith was in the Army in Afghanistan in...
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
WTVC
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
WTVC
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
fox17.com
Community activist shares frustration over suspension of Brainerd High principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (February 1st):. A community activist who works with young people in Hamilton County shared his frustration with Brainerd High School Principal Sorrells' suspension at Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission. 'I guess we are waiting for a child to be killed before we...
WTVC
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
chattanoogatrend.com
Celebrating Chattanooga’s Black-Owned Businesses
Black History Month annually serves as a season to honor the historical triumphs and struggles of notable Black Americans. This year TREND and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce are highlighting just a handful of the diverse variety of African-American entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses, both established and startup, operating throughout our community.
WDEF
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
chattanoogapulse.com
Health Department Alerts The Public Of A Recent Spike In Overdoses In Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Health Department would like to alert the public of a recent spike in overdoses. Over the last two days, our local hospitals have treated a significant increase in non-fatal overdoses. This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred from suspected...
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
WTVC
Non-violent offenders to help increase trash pickup in Hamilton County, mayor, D.A. say
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Convicted non-violent offenders in Hamilton County will have opportunities to serve part of their sentence helping to clean up Tennessee trash. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced the new initiative on Tuesday. The Wamps say the goal is...
WDEF
Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WTVC
'We spend the money:' Hamilton County Commissioners, mayor spar over Silverdale costs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taxpayers are paying for a mistake in Hamilton County, and county commissioners shared their concerns about it at their Wednesday meeting in a heated exchange with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. As we've been reporting, the cost of an upgrade to the Silverdale Detention Center went...
WTVC
Linderman's Furniture sale
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Announces Funding Opportunities To Incentivize Development Of Affordable Housing Units
Nearly $3 million in federal funds will become available to support the creation of affordable housing units across Chattanooga beginning in July 2023, as part of three local programs managed by the City’s Division of Housing and Community Investment. Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
WTVC
Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
