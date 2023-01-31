ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Celebrating Chattanooga’s Black-Owned Businesses

Black History Month annually serves as a season to honor the historical triumphs and struggles of notable Black Americans. This year TREND and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce are highlighting just a handful of the diverse variety of African-American entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses, both established and startup, operating throughout our community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
EAST RIDGE, TN
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CHATTANOOGA, TN

