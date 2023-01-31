ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Crosstown Plaza | Strip mall in Schenectady, New York

Crosstown Plaza is a large strip mall in Schenectady, NY (at the Rotterdam-Schenectady line) along Watt Street and NY State Route 7 near the I-890 entrance. As of January, 1991, the strip mall consisted of 183,500 square feet (17,050 square meters). By August, 1995, it was 193,500 square feet (17,980 square meters).
SCHENECTADY, NY
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Crossgates Mall Announces The Opening Of Its New Seafood Restaurant

If there is one cuisine we could use more of in the Capital Region, it is more seafood restaurants. We can now add another one to the list. And it is now open on what has really become not just a great shopping destination, but a great entertainment destination. Over the last few years, Crossgates Mall in Guilderland has continued its transformation from a shopping center to an amazing mix of retail outlets, high-end restaurants, and entertainment destinations. Where else can you plan a day and include all of those in one destination? Crossgates is a one-stop spot for all three with easy access off the Northway and plenty of parking. Now, you can add a great new seafood restaurant to the list of great eateries.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Schenectady, NY
