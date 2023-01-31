WandaVision is coming to the Marvel Universe, courtesy of a variant cover for the new Scarlet Witch comic. WandaVision was the first television series to launch on Disney+ that was developed under Marvel Studios. It introduced fan-favorite characters like Agatha Harkness and Monica Rambeau to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both characters moving on to projects like Agatha: Coven of Chaos and The Marvels, respectively. Scarlet Witch took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but is on the side of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the comics. With her new solo series officially underway, Marvel has released a look at an MCU variant cover that celebrates the Emmy Award-winning series.

12 HOURS AGO