Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Recalls Beating Up Brendan Fraser (And Hugging In Between Takes)
Batgirl was scrapped by Warner Bros. but Leslie Grace still has memories of working with Brendan Fraser.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
New 'Superman' film set to kick off rebooted DC universe, 'The Batman' sequel arrives in 2025
A new Superman movie will kick off an interconnected DC superhero universe, while Robert Pattinson is set to return in a sequel to 'The Batman.'
Gunn's new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman
NEW YORK (AP) — New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and television series, including a new Superman film in 2025, a Wonder Woman prequel and a Batman movie that won’t star Robert Pattinson. In all, Gunn and Safran laid out plans for five new films and five new series in a presentation Tuesday that they said would constitute much of the first chapter — themed as “Gods and Monsters” — in an ambitious eight- to 10-year plan to reshape the DCU. After years...
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts a WandaVision-Inspired Variant Cover
WandaVision is coming to the Marvel Universe, courtesy of a variant cover for the new Scarlet Witch comic. WandaVision was the first television series to launch on Disney+ that was developed under Marvel Studios. It introduced fan-favorite characters like Agatha Harkness and Monica Rambeau to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both characters moving on to projects like Agatha: Coven of Chaos and The Marvels, respectively. Scarlet Witch took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but is on the side of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the comics. With her new solo series officially underway, Marvel has released a look at an MCU variant cover that celebrates the Emmy Award-winning series.
Polygon
The Batman 2 isn’t the only Batman movie in the new DCU — here’s how it works
Warner Bros.’ new slate of movies and TV based on DC Comics is expansive, from a deep space adventure with Supergirl to deep swamp horror with Swamp Thing. There’s even a new Batman movie, starring a new Batman and Robin!. But that may leave fans of 2022 blockbuster...
comicon.com
Writer’s Commentary: Katana Collins Discusses ‘Cherish’ #1 From Dynamite Comics
Cherish #1 is a new series from Dynamite erotic-novelist Katana Collins, who has given us an exclusive writer’s commentary that really goes into great detail. In fact, I’d say she covers pretty much everything you’d want a Writer’s Commentary to include! Thanks, Katana!. [+++ WARNING: Possible...
wegotthiscovered.com
Percy Hynes White won’t return to Marvel, but his co-star could bring the X-Men to the MCU in ‘Deadpool 3’
In the wake of some unsavory, to say the least, allegations against Xavier Thorpe star Percy Hynes White, Wednesday fans have started campaigning for Netflix to recast his character in the Addams Family reimagining for its second season. Needless to say, then, the odds are slim of Marvel Studios inviting him back into the fold to reprise his forgotten role in the Marvel multiverse. Nevertheless, one of his former co-stars would make a great addition to the ever-expanding MCU in Deadpool 3.
‘Batgirl’ “Was Not Releasable” Says DC Co-Chief Peter Safran, But Studio Would Like To Be Back In Business With Pic’s Directors
DC Co-Chairmen and CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn were asked to postmortem the Batgirl axing situation yesterday at their slate unveiling for the comic book studio. “I saw the movie,” said Safran, “There are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film, but that was not releasable. It happens sometimes.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Superman & Lois' Will Likely End After "One Or Two More Seasons", Say DC Studios Chiefs Related...
James Mangold Is Lining Up His Indiana Jones 5 Follow-Up Blockbuster, And DC Fans Should Get Pumped
Months ahead of Indiana Jones 5's release, James Mangold is reportedly lining up a DC movie to tackle.
ComicBook
These Are the Comics That Inspired The New DC Studios Movies and TV Series
DC Studios revealed its first slate of TV and movie projects – the first half of "DC Universe Chapter 1" as described by studio co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. 10 titles were revealed by Gunn and Safran (5 movies, 5 TV series) which feature a mix of characters both new and old, iconic and obscure.
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Witchblade Complete Collection’ Vol. 3 Launching This Week
Top Cow Productions, Inc., have announced their latest Witchblade collection to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter is open for business. Well, open for pre-register at least. The Witchblade Complete Collection Vol. 3 will feature the following:. “a new limited collectible hardcover of iconic series and a backer only preview edition of...
comicon.com
‘Star Wars Visions’ Sets Second Volume For May With Surprising Creators
Star Wars Visions is the recurring Disney+ anthology series utilizing animation greats and setting them loose in the Star Wars galaxy. The first volume was a critical success, so a second volume was inevitable. And according Disney, that second volume will hit the service on, appropriately enough, May 4th. This...
comicon.com
Skybound Announces ‘Arcade Kings’ By Dylan Burnett
Skybound have announced the imminent launch of Arcade Kings, a new series by creator/writer/artist Dylan Burnett (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Ant-Man), and colourists Walter Baiamonte and Sara Antonellini, that “introduces a world of fists, family, and video game infused fighting that will leave you speechless.” And out Wednesday May 17th, 2023.
comicon.com
Peach Momoko Covers Marvel’s Star Wars For Women’s History Month
If there’s something there’s no shortage of in the Star Wars Universe, it’s awesome female heroes, from Princess Leia, to Ahsoka Tano, to Rey. For Women’s History Month in March 2023, superstar artist Peach Momoko will bring eleven of these women to life across Marvel’s Star Wars titles.
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
Comments / 0