Florida State

Gizmodo

White Rhino Shot to Death in Florida One Day After Arriving at Safari Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission completed a report on its investigation into the killing of a white rhino at Wild Florida, a drive-through safari park in Kenansville, Florida. Investigators found that the animal was shot to death after it escaped its enclosure, just a day after its arrival at the park last September.
KENANSVILLE, NC
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
The Independent

Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach

A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
PALM COAST, FL

