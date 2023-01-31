ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
The Center Square

Biden's second home searched by FBI for classified documents

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's personal residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was searched by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into classified documents, according to a statement released by Biden's personal attorney. "Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Philosophy Blogger

FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents

On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found

WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.It's a problem that President Joe Biden knows well, having commuted from Delaware to Washington on Amtrak for decades while serving as a U.S....
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Beauregard suspended from law practice

Delaware lawyer Andre M. Beauregard has been suspended from practicing law for misconduct after court officials say he gave false statements to a judge after Beauregard hired a private investigator who contacted a former juror. Following a hearing in 2021, the Board of Professional Responsibility issued an 82-page report recommending...
DELAWARE STATE
A. U. IGNATIUS

Comer criticizes Biden for mishandling of classified documents: Abnormal actions

Comer criticizes Biden for mishandling of classified documents: Abnormal actions. Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is putting a great deal of importance on the investigation into President Biden's possible mishandling of classified information. This investigation has gained new traction following the discovery of notebooks at Biden's Delaware home that may contain classified material.
DELAWARE STATE

