Related
What CNN reporter found 'notable' about FBI search of Biden's Delaware home
FBI investigators found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN's Paula Reid reports.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
How Biden's Wilmington residence went from a family home to subject of investigation
Last August, as President Joe Biden left the White House for another weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, he told reporters he was bringing his President's Daily Brief -- the highly classified intelligence memo that contains some of the US government's most closely held secrets.
FBI Search of Joe Biden's Delaware Home Is Huge Gift to Republicans
A "planned" FBI search is atypical, one attorney told Newsweek, though the mishandling of classified documents by multiple public officials is unusual.
Biden's second home searched by FBI for classified documents
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's personal residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was searched by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into classified documents, according to a statement released by Biden's personal attorney. "Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do...
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents
On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said.
FBI searched Penn Biden Center last November after discovery of classified documents: reports
FBI officials searched the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement last November after lawyers for President Biden found classified documents there from his time as vice president, according to multiple reports. CBS News first reported that the FBI searched the offices where Biden worked for a time between his vice presidency and running…
Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found
WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.It's a problem that President Joe Biden knows well, having commuted from Delaware to Washington on Amtrak for decades while serving as a U.S....
White House Covered Up FBI's Undisclosed Search of Biden's Office Containing Classified Documents in November
President Joe Biden's alleged possession of classified documents has become a persistent presidential scandal, defying efforts by the White House to contain it. Despite their attempts to keep the matter under wraps, new information continues to emerge piece by piece, with the latest discovery being particularly explosive.
Sources: FBI conducted undisclosed search of Biden’s private office in November
FBI agents searched President Biden’s private office at a think tank in Washington back in November, two senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News. However, the public was never told. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details on the investigation into the president’s handling of classified documents.Feb. 1, 2023.
CNBC
FBI searched Biden think tank office after classified documents were found last year
The FBI searched the office used by President Joe Biden after his vice presidency in November, after classified documents were first discovered there, NBC News reported Tuesday. The search of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was not previously disclosed by the White House or Biden's personal...
Cape Gazette
Beauregard suspended from law practice
Delaware lawyer Andre M. Beauregard has been suspended from practicing law for misconduct after court officials say he gave false statements to a judge after Beauregard hired a private investigator who contacted a former juror. Following a hearing in 2021, the Board of Professional Responsibility issued an 82-page report recommending...
Comer criticizes Biden for mishandling of classified documents: Abnormal actions
Comer criticizes Biden for mishandling of classified documents: Abnormal actions. Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is putting a great deal of importance on the investigation into President Biden's possible mishandling of classified information. This investigation has gained new traction following the discovery of notebooks at Biden's Delaware home that may contain classified material.
