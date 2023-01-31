Read full article on original website
Kickstart This: The Johnny Alpha/Strontium Dog Statue Of Your Dreams
Crowdfunding the chance to get hold of one of 2000 AD’s finest characters as a 1:6 Scale Strontium Dog, Johnny Alpha statue. Fully authorised by 2000 AD/Rebellion and Produced by Alan Fisher of Fish Collectables, this really does look like THE statue any fan of Johnny Alpha will want.
Preview: Face To Face With A Familiar Horror In ‘Dead Mall’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Dead Mall #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Adam Cesare and artist David Stoll. As the survivors try to evade the grasp of the Mall Walkers, reality begins to bend within the mall. Past and present bleed together, unleashing creatures from across the history of Penn Mills. And just as the teens think they may have found a way out, they come face to face with an all too familiar horror.
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
Francis Manapul Is The Latest All-Star Artist To Cover ‘The Walking Dead’
Skybound revealed the final set (The Walking Dead #58-60) of variant covers by some of the best in the biz. And this time round it’s Francis Manapul (The Flash, Clear) putting his spin on this fan-favourite. And, as before, they all interconnect. So, like Pokemon, you’re gonna want to catch ’em all!
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews Right Here, Right Now
Another round up of comic book reviews from our hardcore team of comic book reviews to share with you once more. Tom Smithyman posted review for the following titles:. Rogue Sun #10 (Image Comics) Blood Tree #1 (Image Comics) Spy Superb #2 (Black Horse Comics) Dead Mall #3 (Black Horse...
The Joker To The Rescue? Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing ‘#5
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. “Knock, knock! Who’s there? That’s what The Joker is trying to find out. But as he closes in on the man he thinks is pretending to be him, Jason Todd is right on his heels. And Jason has got a great joke about a little kid and a crowbar. Maybe you’ve heard it before. It kills.”
One Piece Diaries #45: Thriller Bark Arc #3
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Working For Wallace – Previewing ‘Blade Runner: 2039’ #3 From Titan Comics
“The world of Blade Runner continues to excite and astound in the latest chapter of the ground-breaking series. Luv, the first Replicant Blade Runner, continues her quest to do Niander Wallace’s bidding, but she doesn’t know that she’s now being tailed by the most experienced and dangerous Blade Runner of them all: Ash!”
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2317: Hitchin’ A Ride – Cyd’s Off OUT Again
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Remember last week when I was soooo cocky that I’d finally got into the swing of things again and was getting these 2000 AD previews to you before release date… well guess who spoke too soon? So, Prog 2317, out now.
David Nakayama Captures The Magic Of Wandavision In New Variant Cover For ‘Scarlet Witch’ #3
Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for Scarlet Witch #3. Drawn by David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
‘Hit Monkey’ Returns!? Hulu Series Renewed For A Second Season
Somehow, Hit-Monkey survived. Deadline reports the animated series has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić, the series, executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, centers on a Japanese snow monkey who teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to kill their way through the Yakuza underworld after his tribe is slaughtered. The second season will shift locales to San Francisco.
Previewing ‘Bloodborne: Lady Of The Lanterns’ #4 From Titan Comics
“Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…”. Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #4...
Exploitation, Good Intentions, Profiteers, And Collateral Damage: Previewing ‘Delver’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Delver Vol. 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers C. Spike Trotman and MK Reed, artist Clive Hawken, and colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick. A strange and original take on staring down Empire, from the perspective of the colonized. Dangerous magic suddenly and severely...
Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In Your First Look At ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her...
‘Star Wars Visions’ Sets Second Volume For May With Surprising Creators
Star Wars Visions is the recurring Disney+ anthology series utilizing animation greats and setting them loose in the Star Wars galaxy. The first volume was a critical success, so a second volume was inevitable. And according Disney, that second volume will hit the service on, appropriately enough, May 4th. This...
Review: New York Burns In ‘Dark Web Finale’
Dark Web comes to a close in a story that may not change much, but also changes everything. Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Francesco Mortarino, Scott Hanna, Frank Martin, Guru-eFx, and Joe Caramagna bring this mega-epic to a close. Chasm and Hallow’s Eve have taken control of Limbo, and have used...
‘Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe’ Welcomes Everyone To Merry Magoland
Nintendo’s next major release, Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe, is just a few weeks away now, and to give everyone a reminder, they’ve released a new trailer. Entitled, “Welcome to Magoland”, the trailer introduces players to the amusement park-based world and its head, Manager Magolor.
Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution’ #1
Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!”
Amazon Closes In On ‘Criminal’ By Brubaker And Phillips For TV Adaptation
Amazon Studios is going to try it again with an Image Comics adaptation. Deadline reports the streaming platform is “finalizing deals” to adapt Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips‘s interlocking anthology series Criminal as a television show. Brubaker will serve as executive producer and showrunner, leading a writers’ room that is, reportedly, already at work breaking stories for the season.
