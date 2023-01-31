Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.
Rural Americans aren’t included in inflation figures – and for them, the cost of living may be rising faster
(The Conversation) – When the Federal Reserve convenes at the end of January 2023 to set interest rates, it will be guided by one key bit of data: the U.S. inflation rate. The problem is, that stat ignores a sizable chunk of the country – rural America. Currently sitting at 6.5%, the rate of inflation […]
Think Americans Have It Bad? Here's How Inflation Is Affecting Other Countries
No country in the world has escaped the pandemic unscathed.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Fed's Powell: will need substantially more evidence to be confident inflation on downward path
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday welcomed recent cooling in inflation data but said there had not been enough progress bringing price pressures back to 2%.
Important wage inflation measure for the Fed rose less than expected in Q4
Employment costs increased at a slower than expected pace in the fourth quarter, indicating that inflation pressures on business owners are at least leveling off. The employment cost index, a barometer the Federal Reserve watches closely for inflation signs, increased 1% in the October-to-December period, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was a bit below the 1.1% Dow Jones estimate and less the 1.2% reading in the third quarter. It also was the lowest quarterly gain in a year.
On The Money — Why the Fed can’t fully control inflation
We explain why the price of some goods may be beyond the Fed’s power. We’ll also look at debt ceiling jockeying in the Senate and the departure of a top White House economic adviser. But first, find out why you may be able to get a tax break for having a gas stove in Florida. Welcome to…
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Bitcoin Inches Closer To $24K As Fed Bares ‘Disinflationary Process’
After consolidating above $22.600, Bitcoin has now damaged its $23k resistance stage after the US Federal Reserve announced the beginning of the disinflationary strategy of the US financial system, elevating the rate of interest by one other 25 base factors. This acknowledgement has additionally led to the broader monetary market to rise within the face of such dovish remarks.
The Inflation 'Boogeyman' Will Be Dead by March
The pandemic and its aftereffects turned millions of everyday Americans into armchair economists... Inflation became a part of casual conversation as it hit the grocery stores. I've heard plenty of nonfinancial folks explain why the Consumer Price Index undersells reality... or why it's a less useful measure today because of the lag in shelter data.
Inflation is so bad people are buying pigs and chickens to save on groceries — and even holding off on getting tattoos
One family bought a share of some pigs for meat, and saved $500 on groceries, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'Mild Recession' Imminent? Experts React To 4.4% Core PCE Inflation Ahead Of Next Week's Key Fed Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded lower by 0.3% on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported a 5% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of December, the latest signal that inflation is trending steadily lower. What Happened:...
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?
Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
The Mouse That Roared: New Zealand and the World's 2% Inflation Target
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart. What if, they asked,...
Fed slows its rate-hiking campaign even more as inflation starts to abate
The Federal Reserve conducted its smallest interest rate increase in nearly a year as it further winds down the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in four decades in response to signs that the historic inflation of the past few years is slowing down.
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
Stocks end higher as Fed sees progress against inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose to its highest level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss Wednesday to rise 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% and the Dow ended barely higher. As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March. The Fed’s chair said more increases are likely needed, but he also said the disinflationary process has started.
