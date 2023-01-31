ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Important wage inflation measure for the Fed rose less than expected in Q4

Employment costs increased at a slower than expected pace in the fourth quarter, indicating that inflation pressures on business owners are at least leveling off. The employment cost index, a barometer the Federal Reserve watches closely for inflation signs, increased 1% in the October-to-December period, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was a bit below the 1.1% Dow Jones estimate and less the 1.2% reading in the third quarter. It also was the lowest quarterly gain in a year.
The Hill

On The Money — Why the Fed can’t fully control inflation

We explain why the price of some goods may be beyond the Fed’s power. We’ll also look at debt ceiling jockeying in the Senate and the departure of a top White House economic adviser.  But first, find out why you may be able to get a tax break for having a gas stove in Florida.  Welcome to…
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Inches Closer To $24K As Fed Bares ‘Disinflationary Process’

After consolidating above $22.600, Bitcoin has now damaged its $23k resistance stage after the US Federal Reserve announced the beginning of the disinflationary strategy of the US financial system, elevating the rate of interest by one other 25 base factors. This acknowledgement has additionally led to the broader monetary market to rise within the face of such dovish remarks.
DailyWealth

The Inflation 'Boogeyman' Will Be Dead by March

The pandemic and its aftereffects turned millions of everyday Americans into armchair economists... Inflation became a part of casual conversation as it hit the grocery stores. I've heard plenty of nonfinancial folks explain why the Consumer Price Index undersells reality... or why it's a less useful measure today because of the lag in shelter data.
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?

Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
US News and World Report

The Mouse That Roared: New Zealand and the World's 2% Inflation Target

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart. What if, they asked,...
monitordaily.com

Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’

The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
The Independent

Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession

The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
The Associated Press

Stocks end higher as Fed sees progress against inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose to its highest level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss Wednesday to rise 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% and the Dow ended barely higher. As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March. The Fed’s chair said more increases are likely needed, but he also said the disinflationary process has started.

