ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: OIA, ILH and State tournament basketball

We relive the excitement of Jim Leahey at his best. And Mililani & Campbell advance to the OIA Finals. New data shows 2022 was the earth's 5th hottest year on record. NASA Scientist Dr. Wendy Bohon explains climate change's impact on Hawaii as new data shows 2022 global temperatures tied with 2015 as 5th hottest year on record.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
HAWAII STATE
247Sports

February Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class

National Signing Day is here! Feb. 1 marks the second period that Hawaii's commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Rainbow Warriors added four more commitments on Wednesday to go with 26 signings in December, for a full class of 30 new recruits. Continue as WarriorSportsNetwork.com profiles each confirmed commit.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Chefs band together against fast food with new #MauiEatLocal movement

Chefs on Maui have recently banded together to support the island's local restaurants and food trucks. The #MauiEatLocal movement began after seven new fast-food restaurants opened in Kahului and Wailuku last summer. Edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine played a large part in starting the movement when they featured 24 local eateries in their winter issue.
KITV.com

Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
homestyling.guru

Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination

Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Gelatissimo's first Hawai Location!

Mahalo to our sponsor for the complimentary gelato!. Gelatissimo has been around for 20 years, but Hawaii's location is just the second location in the United States, and the first in Hawaii. Known for real ingredients, decadent flavors, and incorporating locally sourced ingredients and flavors unique to the area, Gelatissimo is a great addition to the Waikiki area.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 31, 2023)

After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops. After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of...
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home

Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy