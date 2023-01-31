Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Sports: OIA, ILH and State tournament basketball
We relive the excitement of Jim Leahey at his best. And Mililani & Campbell advance to the OIA Finals. New data shows 2022 was the earth's 5th hottest year on record. NASA Scientist Dr. Wendy Bohon explains climate change's impact on Hawaii as new data shows 2022 global temperatures tied with 2015 as 5th hottest year on record.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Casting team for Disney Cruise Line returns to Hawaii in search for new talent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casting team from “Disney Cruise Line” is holding auditions in Hawaii later this month. They’re looking for dancers, singers and character performers. If selected, the cruise line is offering a contract for eight weeks rehearsal in Toronto, Canada and six months on the...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey
A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Wednesday's Midday...
247Sports
February Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is here! Feb. 1 marks the second period that Hawaii's commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Rainbow Warriors added four more commitments on Wednesday to go with 26 signings in December, for a full class of 30 new recruits. Continue as WarriorSportsNetwork.com profiles each confirmed commit.
liveforlivemusic.com
Leftover Salmon Announces Hawaii Tour & A Special Evening With Peter Rowan On Kauai
Leftover Salmon has announced a run of shows in Hawaii including a special evening on Kauai with Peter Rowan. Set to take place on three islands over five nights in April, the trip will mark the band’s first concerts in the Aloha State in over eight years. The run...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chefs band together against fast food with new #MauiEatLocal movement
Chefs on Maui have recently banded together to support the island's local restaurants and food trucks. The #MauiEatLocal movement began after seven new fast-food restaurants opened in Kahului and Wailuku last summer. Edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine played a large part in starting the movement when they featured 24 local eateries in their winter issue.
KITV.com
Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
hawaiimomblog.com
Gelatissimo's first Hawai Location!
Mahalo to our sponsor for the complimentary gelato!. Gelatissimo has been around for 20 years, but Hawaii's location is just the second location in the United States, and the first in Hawaii. Known for real ingredients, decadent flavors, and incorporating locally sourced ingredients and flavors unique to the area, Gelatissimo is a great addition to the Waikiki area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 31, 2023)
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops. After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of...
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
KITV.com
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts. Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That...
BBC
Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home
Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
Comments / 0