Pamyla Romines
1d ago
Sounds like they got caught stealing from the church and this woman decided to detain them and maybe teach them a lesson. Kyle Rittenhouse got away with being underage shooting people who weren't in his grandparents store.
Tammy White
1d ago
Good job Miss Emily. They might steal again but it won't be a church van.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Charleston Police Department seized two dozen illegal guns in January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
South Carolina Grandmother Accused Of Helping Grandson Cover Up Murder
Ryan O'Neil Woodruff allegedly shot and killed Ty'Quez Walker at his grandmother's residence while he was out on bond for killing two family members, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. A South Carolina man is now accused of a third killing, while out on bond and awaiting trial for...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
abcnews4.com
Police to up presence on C.E.W. Middle South Campus after threat found in bathroom
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Police Department (CPD) have provided further information on the threat. According to the CCSD, the message "School Shooting Thursday" was written on a restroom stall. There appeared to be an attempt from an individual to wipe off / scratch off the message.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
abcnews4.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
live5news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing two charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery 1st degree. Officers responded...
live5news.com
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
abcnews4.com
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
abcnews4.com
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
live5news.com
Dozens of guns stolen from cars on King St., Charleston Police Dept. reports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of guns have been stolen from cars on King Street since 2019 - and that’s just the number of stolen guns actually reported to the Charleston Police Department. Craig Dubose, one of the public information officers for Charleston Police Department, says there’s no national...
Tennessee man arrested in Mount Pleasant for criminal solicitation of minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Tennessee man was arrested in Mount Pleasant earlier this month after being accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Robert Walkup, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be […]
