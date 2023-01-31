ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Pamyla Romines
1d ago

Sounds like they got caught stealing from the church and this woman decided to detain them and maybe teach them a lesson. Kyle Rittenhouse got away with being underage shooting people who weren't in his grandparents store.

Tammy White
1d ago

Good job Miss Emily. They might steal again but it won't be a church van.

WCBD Count on 2

Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing two charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery 1st degree. Officers responded...
live5news.com

Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver

The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

