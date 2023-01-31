Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
5 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ characters that would make ‘Okoye’ a Marvel must-watch
With Danai Gurira finally acknowledging the possibility of an upcoming Okoye solo outing, it’s hard to keep our minds from running wild with possible scenarios and storylines for Marvel to bring to life as it strives to expand the already incredibly rich world of Wakanda. The last we saw...
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
James Gunn On Whether Or Not The DC Universe Will Have Avengers-Style Team-Up Projects
James Gunn has revealed some fascinating details about how the DC Universe's canon will have a different approach to crossovers and events.
Previewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #3
SHE’S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER! For years, she’s schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves—but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey’s past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey’ll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can’t. Save. Everyone”.
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
Preview: Nothing As It Seems In ‘Stranger Things– Tales From Hawkins’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Jody Houser, artist Caio Filipe, and colorist Dan Jackson. Hawkins, Indiana–where nothing is as it seems!. On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could...
The Great Escape: Previewing ‘Almighty’ #1
THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse anarcho-warfare and a mysterious environmental...
Kevin Feige accidentally gave us a big Avengers: Secret Wars spoiler
The Multiverse Saga will conclude with Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. But we have at least three years of adventures before we see the Avengers reassemble in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And that assumes Marvel doesn’t delay any of these projects again. The closer we get to Kang...
On Disney+ Wednesday: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
One of the biggest hits of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is now streaming on Disney+. The movie recently earned five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actress honor for Angela Bassett, who became Marvel Studio's first actor to be nominated. The cast and co-writer/director Ryan Coogler had to grapple with the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who, unbeknownst to them, was already ill with the cancer that would eventually take his life in 2020 when they made the original blockbuster. Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o's character, Nakia, was the love interest to Boseman's T'Challa, but when we meet her in Wakanda...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus debut highlights one of James Gunn’s biggest DC oversights
It’s been one day since James Gunn and Peter Safran roiled the waters of fandom with their veritable shotgun blast of announcements concerning the first phase of the upcoming DC Cinematic Universe. And while Gunn’s announcement may have fans of Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, and, well, The Creature Commandos stoked, the recent addition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever today to the Disney Plus streaming lineup highlights one of the new DC roster’s biggest flaws.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Advance Review: Dying To Get Into The Concert In `Killchella’ #2
If you thought Ticketmaster put you through the ringer to get Taylor Swift tickets, imagine having to kill – literally – to get into your next concert. Those are the steps fans – fanatics really – are willing to take so they can be with the legendary singer Topanga Cornell in her famed return concert. Other would-be concert goers have been dropping like flies as the body count rises. It’s quite an affair, set aside in a private facility equipped with an LED ceiling and actual rain pouring down on the attendees.
With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ now on Disney Plus, what’s the next big Marvel project to hit streaming?
Finally! After a full 82 days, which is easily the longest gap between a Marvel movie’s theatrical release and its streaming premiere in the platform’s history, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to watch on Disney Plus, as of Feb. 1. Although its D+ debut hasn’t been without its hiccups, with one particular complaint being leveled at the film by grumbling fans, at least we have the superhero sequel to keep us company until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launches on the big screen later this month.
The Shadow Cabinet Targeted In ‘Moon Knight’ #20 Preview
Art by: Ray-Anthony Height, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg. “There’s blood on the streets as assassins work their way through a list of names containing those who once formed Moon Knight’s Shadow Cabinet. But with a number of potential targets and no idea who’s next, how can Moon Knight save his former associates? PLUS: Just in time for Black History Month, a second story in which the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade!”
