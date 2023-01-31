Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Car-Truck Offers A ‘New Way’ To Buy A Used Vehicle
Lake City Car and Truck, 3932 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, offers a “new way to buy a used car.”. On Thursday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the car and truck dealership, located where The Car Company used to be. Ted Nine, owner and general manager...
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
abc57.com
DTSB First Fridays: "Fire and Ice" for February
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- "Fire and Ice" is the theme for February's First Friday in downtown South Bend. Events include live ice carvings, fire dancing, a fireworks show, karaoke, and a s'mores station. Visitors are encouraged to warm up at downtown fireplaces located in Chicory Café, South Bend Chocolate Café, W...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
inkfreenews.com
New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon
WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
indiana105.com
Additional READI Grant Projects in NW Indiana Approved for Funding
Nine additional projects were recently approved for READI grant dollars by the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. These projects have met all the necessary requirements to receive READI grant funding, a news release from the Northwest Indiana Forum said. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties. READI, Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, was launched by Governor Holcomb and led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to encourage regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and divided among 17 regions.
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification
WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
abc57.com
Candidate files for Nappanee City Council, marking first municipal election in more than 10 years
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Democratic candidate Charles Burkley filed his candidacy with the Elkhart County Election Board this week, marking the first municipal election in Nappanee in more than 10 years. Burkley is running for District 3 on the Nappanee City Council. The Elkhart County native studied marketing at Indiana University...
inkfreenews.com
Garcia Arrested After Driving Vehicle Illegally, Leaving Accident Scene
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was recently arrested after illegally driving a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. Jesus Carlos Garcia, 44, 1202 Wooster Road Lot 4, Winona Lake, is charged with operating a vehicle after a lifetime suspension, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor; failure to stop after an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
abc57.com
Driver cited in two-vehicle injury crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind, -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. on County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the first vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 36-year-old New Paris man, was traveling north on County Road 17 at the time of the crash.
hometownnewsnow.com
Suspected OWI in SUV Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are being pursued in connection with an alleged alcohol-related single vehicle injury accident outside La Porte early Tuesday. Officers at about 4 a.m. were called to U.S. 35 near Schultz Road where an SUV overturned off the highway. Police said the female driver was...
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
