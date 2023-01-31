Nine additional projects were recently approved for READI grant dollars by the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. These projects have met all the necessary requirements to receive READI grant funding, a news release from the Northwest Indiana Forum said. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties. READI, Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, was launched by Governor Holcomb and led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to encourage regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and divided among 17 regions.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO