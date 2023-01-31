FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Several Kentucky lawmakers are calling for new leadership in the state’s troubled juvenile justice agency. They said Thursday that someone from outside the system should come in to make changes to quell violence in youth detention centers. The legislators are also pushing for independent reviews of the juvenile detention system. State Rep. Jason Nemes says Kentuckians have lost confidence in the officials running the Department of Juvenile Justice. Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence in the current DJJ commissioner. He says she’s committed to fixing the system. The governor has made a series of changes to shore up security and staffing.

