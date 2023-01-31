Read full article on original website
State Treasurer: Checks From Tornado Relief Fund Sent By Mistake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky treasurer’s office says some people unaffected by tornadoes were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the stricken region. State Treasurer Allison Ball’s office says it canceled payment on 192 checks valued at $192,000 from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund after being notified of misdirected payments. Gov. Andy Beshear set up the relief fund following deadly tornadoes that hit western Kentucky in late 2021. He defended its role in the region’s painstaking recovery. Beshear pointed to errors in data provided to his administration as the reason any checks were sent out erroneously.
Lawmakers Call For New Leadership In Juvenile Justice System
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Several Kentucky lawmakers are calling for new leadership in the state’s troubled juvenile justice agency. They said Thursday that someone from outside the system should come in to make changes to quell violence in youth detention centers. The legislators are also pushing for independent reviews of the juvenile detention system. State Rep. Jason Nemes says Kentuckians have lost confidence in the officials running the Department of Juvenile Justice. Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence in the current DJJ commissioner. He says she’s committed to fixing the system. The governor has made a series of changes to shore up security and staffing.
Tommy Henning
Tommy Henning, 78 of McDaniels died Wednesday (02/01) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; a daughter: Michelle Henning of Lexington; three brothers: Francis, Larry and Mike Henning of Hardinsburg; three sisters: Betty Ann Payne of Hardinsburg, Sister Mary Henning of Maple Mount and Helen Butler of Leitchfield. Funeral services will be Monday (02/06) at 12noon from the St. Anthony Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 9:30 Monday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Breckinridge County FFA. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
