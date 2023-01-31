Read full article on original website
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 31, 2023
Due to an exclusive national TV broadcast on TNT, it will be a late one for New Orleans (26-25) and fans Tuesday night. Tip-off between the Pelicans and Denver (34-16) is at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30. Bally Sports TV will return for Thursday’s road-trip finale at Dallas.
Lakers: How Russell Westbrook-Anthony Davis Pick-And-Roll Helped LA Beat Knicks
The sixth man talked about his play-making skills were able to contribute to the overtime victory.
RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed
The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
NBA
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Jordan has an idea of what the Saints should do with new first round pick
Cameron Jordan, team player. The latest New Orleans Saintes Pro Bowler learned his team got back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by trading Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos and already got to work crafting their offseason strategy, writing from his official Twitter account that the Saints should spend that pick on a big-time defensive tackle to pair with him.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Pacers would regret
There is roughly a week till the NBA trade deadline. We expect the Indiana Pacers to focus on roster-building. They should explore deals that can both strengthen and balance their core rotation. This is especially after the team extended Myles Turner’s contract. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Pacers would regret.
Jrue Holiday’s NBA record setting feat with All-Star nomination
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and there was no shortage of controversy. While there may have been a few very deserving players who did not make the team, one player who certainly deserved his selection was Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday. This is only Holiday’s second career selection to the All-Star team and with his nomination he set an NBA record for the longest gap between NBA All-Star selections as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline
The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
