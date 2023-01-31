ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Situation involving barricaded person at Norwood hotel prompts large police response

By Frank O'Laughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.

Heavily-armed law enforcement officials descended on the Hampton Inn on Route 1 around 1 p.m., according to the Norwood Police Department.

A MetroLEC SWAT team was called to the scene to assist Norwood officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oofa2_0kXf45oY00

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers parked outside the hotel, as well K9 teams and emergency negotiators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epw6L_0kXf45oY00

In a tweet, Norwood police said, “There is no threat to the community or to nearby businesses at the time. We will post here with any pertinent update.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

