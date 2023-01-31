Read full article on original website
Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location. The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board. The second floor will get...
Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
Greenlight Networks expand with North Tonawanda internet connection
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the push continues for better broadband access residents in North Tonawanda will in the coming months and years have another option for an internet provider with the claim of much higher speeds. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its Western New York footprint with a...
University at Buffalo to offer free CDL permit test prep classes
The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center will offer free CDL permit test prep in Class A and B.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
Parcel 0 -#3: The Battle Between Restaino and NFR Is on Over 12 Acres of Land– Meet the Combatants
This is Part #3 of a series on Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino’s attempt to force the sale of 12 acres of a private company’s land to develop an events center and park project that the City does not have the money to develop. The mayor said once...
Destination Niagara: A year in review for Niagara Falls Convention Center
USA Niagara Development Corp., an arm of Empire State Development, approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara USA to manage the Niagara Falls Convention Center, which started in January of 2022. As the lead tourism promotion agency for Niagara County, Destination Niagara USA seized the opportunity to increase sales and leverage existing strengths with their team and community partners.
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Buffalo Public Schools change course and decide to cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have changed course and decided to close schools on Friday, Feb. 3 due to the cold temperatures and cancel classes for students and staff. They originally announced they would do remote learning in the morning before deciding to close down completely in...
