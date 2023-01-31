ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location. The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board. The second floor will get...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Destination Niagara: A year in review for Niagara Falls Convention Center

USA Niagara Development Corp., an arm of Empire State Development, approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara USA to manage the Niagara Falls Convention Center, which started in January of 2022. As the lead tourism promotion agency for Niagara County, Destination Niagara USA seized the opportunity to increase sales and leverage existing strengths with their team and community partners.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
ELMA, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy