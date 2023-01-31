Tommy Henning, 78 of McDaniels died Wednesday (02/01) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; a daughter: Michelle Henning of Lexington; three brothers: Francis, Larry and Mike Henning of Hardinsburg; three sisters: Betty Ann Payne of Hardinsburg, Sister Mary Henning of Maple Mount and Helen Butler of Leitchfield. Funeral services will be Monday (02/06) at 12noon from the St. Anthony Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 9:30 Monday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Breckinridge County FFA. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

MCDANIELS, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO