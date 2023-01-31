Read full article on original website
Revenue Cabinet: Electronically Filed Individual Tax Returns Now Accepted
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week. Officials say that mirrors the IRS tax filing timeline. The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023. State revenue officials say electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.
Tommy Henning
Tommy Henning, 78 of McDaniels died Wednesday (02/01) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; a daughter: Michelle Henning of Lexington; three brothers: Francis, Larry and Mike Henning of Hardinsburg; three sisters: Betty Ann Payne of Hardinsburg, Sister Mary Henning of Maple Mount and Helen Butler of Leitchfield. Funeral services will be Monday (02/06) at 12noon from the St. Anthony Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 9:30 Monday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Breckinridge County FFA. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Firefighters Battle Mobile Home Fire Monday Afternoon
McDANIELS (01/30/23) – Units from several fire departments responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 15-thousand block of Kentucky Highway 259 South just after noon on a report of mobile home fire. According to a social media from the McDaniels Fire Department, units discovered fire showing in one room of the structure. Firefighters made entry and were able to contain the fire to the room. A cause was not listed. Harned and Custer Fire Departments, Meade County RECC and the American Cross assisted at the scene.
