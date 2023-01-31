ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
natureworldnews.com

Weird Blue Spiral Spotted in Hawaii Night Sky, Japan Observatory Explains Mysterious Sighting

A strange blue spiral that swirled quickly was seen in the night sky over Hawaii. The mysterious origins of this sighting are explained by the Japan Observatory. A strange blue "flying spiral" was spotted in Hawaii by a Japanese telescope camera. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru Telescope shared the bizarre video on its official YouTube channel featuring the "mysterious" spiral galaxy-shaped whirlpool of light that appeared briefly in the night sky above Mauna Kea in Hawaii, on January 18.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Mysterious spiral formation appears in Hawaii night sky

The spectacle, initially spotted by an observatory in Mauna Kea on Jan. 18, first looked like a traveling bright star before it morphed shapes. It grew into a larger blob before it transformed into a dot with a spinning spiral around it, footage from the Subaru-Asahi STAR Camera shows. Subaru...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy