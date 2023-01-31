ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

CAL FIRE extends deadline for public comment on Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlMu6_0kXf3tAo00

The state Fire Marshal is extending the time available for people to voice their concerns about the new proposed Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map .

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) map, revealed earlier this month, shows the state as being more wildfire-prone than ever. Officials say 31 million acres were added as hazard areas across the state.

In Kern County, areas in the eastern Kern mountains and north of Bakersfield went from moderate to high and from high to very high , respectively.

The map still needs to be approved by the public. Residents will have until Tues, April 4 to provide written comments.

Comments / 3

Stevek88
2d ago

this map is nothing more than giving permission to insurance companies to jack the rates up. As Tubbs fire and others clearly showed when it burned down a neighborhood in the flatlands with very few trees that a windstorm can spread fire anywhere. The map does nothing to keep us safe.

Reply(2)
3
Related
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California

Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2

The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Officials: Snowmelt flood fears creep into state's water outlook for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nothing epitomizes Mother Nature's schizophrenic grip on California more than the latest snow survey results from the state's water officials.The epic 22 days of rains in late December and early January has left behind near historic levels of snow in the Sierra and greatly eased the severe drought conditions of the last three years.Nine atmospheric rivers roared through Northern California over that time span, dumping 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on the state, allowing state water managers to boost water supplies for farms and cities.  But is it too much snow?"Large snow totals like today...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Lower natural gas bills coming to California

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney

LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Water, Water, Everywhere…

In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most between 1945 and 1968, when our population was less than half...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

California Grants Billions for Transit Projects

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Billions of dollars were awarded to big transit capital projects in California yesterday. $2.54 billion,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fresnoalliance.com

Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever

Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy