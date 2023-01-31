CAL FIRE extends deadline for public comment on Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map

The state Fire Marshal is extending the time available for people to voice their concerns about the new proposed Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map .

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) map, revealed earlier this month, shows the state as being more wildfire-prone than ever. Officials say 31 million acres were added as hazard areas across the state.

In Kern County, areas in the eastern Kern mountains and north of Bakersfield went from moderate to high and from high to very high , respectively.

The map still needs to be approved by the public. Residents will have until Tues, April 4 to provide written comments.