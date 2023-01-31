Read full article on original website
Related
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
msn.com
Here’s how and when to renew your passport according to the US State Dept.
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring story that has been updated with new information. Even if you’re an avid traveler, chances are you...
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa
If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
More Consumers Will Forgo Travel, Vehicle, Big-Ticket Purchases in 2023
Consumers are anticipating another year of cutbacks, traded downs, and forgoing a variety of purchases as inflation continues to impact retail decisions. For insights into these trends, we look to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Economic Outlook and Sentiment Edition,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, and the latest in this long-running series documenting how American workers choose where and where not to expend their reduced buying power.
‘2.3 million UK households missed an essential payment in January’
Some 2.3 million UK households missed an essential payment last month, up from 1.9 million in December, figures suggest.However the figure for January – when missed payments for mortgage, rent, loans, credit cards and other bills typically peak – is similar to those from the past two years, according to the Which? Consumer Insight Tracker.The monthly poll of approximately 2,000 people found that six in 10 (59%) made at least one financial adjustment such as cutting back on essentials, selling items, or dipping into savings in the last month to cover essential spending – a significant increase on the 49%...
You need more than a remote job to become a 'digital nomad.' From taxes to visas, here's what you should know before working internationally
Complying with tax laws as a digital nomad is so difficult that some travelers are hiring pricey specialists — or throwing out the rule book entirely.
Vacation Time: Our Most Recent Pre-Trip Wallet Shuffle
Before going on a trip, there’s a ritual I go through involving our wallets. I need to go through them, remove cards we won’t need when traveling and replace them with the cards we will or might need when we’re out of town. Unlike packing, where I have a list I’ve perfected over the last 20 years, when it comes to our wallets, I have to make choices for each trip, because every time is different.
Comments / 0