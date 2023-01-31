About Time. Health Care Workers are abused daily. This is why I Retired early.
don't bite the person who's trying to help you. Man, there's some crazy people out there.
This is meaningless. The majority of assaults are committed by mental health patients who can not be held accountable in many instances for their actions. Even those that might be deemed competant, hospital admin and police are reluctant to press charges. Most are low income and seeking damages for permanent injuries suffered is futile. Massachusetts workers comp protects the hospital from being sued when they fail to provide a safe work environment. That is the biggest problem of all the hospitals have worthless security forces that report acts of violence after the fact rather than act proactively in a forceful manner to prevent problems in the first place. To the author of this article, call me, I will give you plenty of examples!!
Comments / 14