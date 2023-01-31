Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Future Super Bowl host cities and stadiums — What we know and what is rumored, including a possible big game in London
We know the host cities for the next two Super Bowls, but 2026 and 2027 are still up in the air.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Here's what 'Tecmo Super Bowl' predicts for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is wondering how the game might go in a matchup between two high-powered offenses and two defenses that like to get after the quarterback. To pass the time, some people run simulations on the latest Madden video game, but the folks at tecmobowl.org released an official simulation using an updated ROM of the Nintendo Entertainment System classic “Tecmo Super Bowl.”
Eagles superfan Mike Trout says team's Super Bowl run motivates him to get back to MLB postseason
Mike Trout's day job is the center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, but he is a die-hard Eagles fan. He's using their Super Bowl run for motivation.
WSMV
Blackman Cheerleading Competes for 10th National Title
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blackman Highschool Cheerleading has won 16 TSSAA State Titles and 9 UCA National Titles since 2005. On Friday, Feb. 10, the team will compete for a 10th National Championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World. Blackman competes with four boys and 16...
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
Seats to State Farm Stadium top out at a whopping $40,723.
NFL World Reacts To League's Decision On Eagles Player
Following today's indictment of Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills in Ohio, the league has made a decision on his status moving forward. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL has placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List. Sills cannot participate in any games, practices or even travel with the ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
WSMV
Beyoncé announces tour stop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beyoncé announced her 2023 world tour on Instagram on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy. The post, a photo of the superstar in a silver studded ensemble, accumulated over 1.5 million likes in about thirty minutes. The Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May...
NBC Sports
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Super Bowl TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates, and results for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. This year’s big game features a match up between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles vs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Vikings CB Pokes Fun at ‘NFL Is Rigged’ Buzz
NFL officials fired up some questionable calls in the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend, so naturally, the sport must be rigged, right?. That was all the buzz following the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday because — of course, it was. Vikings CB Pokes...
