FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
Have ideas for Midland’s future? City staff want to hear from you
MIDLAND, MI - An upcoming event is your chance to shape the next 30 years in Midland. On Thursday, Feb. 2 an open house-style event will be held at the Greater Midland Community Center at 2205 Jefferson Avenue where visitors can give their input for the city’s master plan. City staff will be in the community center’s lobby from 4 to 7 p.m. to hear from visitors.
Kildee restarts push to restore pensions of retired Delphi salaried workers
FLINT, MI -- Salaried Delphi retirees who lost their pensions during General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy are going back to Congress, asking for the restoration of their benefits after similar legislation stalled in the U.S. Senate last year. U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee, a Flint Township Democrat, and Mike Turner, a...
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
Frankenmuth farmer to attend Biden’s State of the Union address as guest
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Frankenmuth dry bean grower and farming advocate will sit in the audience at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week. Joe Cramer will attend the Tuesday, Feb. 7, event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. as a guest of his Congressional district’s representative, U.S. House Rep. Dan Kildee, officials said.
Midland Center for the Arts hosting I Love My Hair! A CROWN Act Experience
MIDLAND, MI— The Midland Center for the Arts has partnered with the Mu Alpha Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Jack and Jill of America and the Tri-City Chapter of the Links to host an inclusive discussion on the beauty and culture around natural hair, exploring discrimination and current legislative movements regarding the matter.
Flint woman buys lottery tickets from ‘lucky machine’ & wins $300,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Sticking what she called her “lucky machine” paid off in a big way for Renae Shelby as she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Emerald Green Wild Time instant game. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve machine, and I...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
EPA to clean up Edenville auto shop abandoned after 2020 flood
EDENVILLE, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will remove hazardous waste from a vacant former gas station, auto repair shop and restaurant in Edenville that was flooded and never reopened after the 2020 dam failure. The agency will remove 55-gallon steel drums filled with hazardous materials from the...
Thief carjacks Texas man in Saginaw County, lets him save dogs before stealing car
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the broad-daylight carjacking of a Texas man at a Saginaw County gas station. About 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Texan entered the Next Door Food Store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. When he exited the business, a masked person approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the keys to his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
Sick of winter? You’re in luck. Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, says spring will come early
HOWELL, MI -- There you have it – spring is coming early this year. Well, that is if you take weather advice from a groundhog. Woody the Woodchuck made her prediction for the season during the Howell Nature Center’s 25th annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest returns
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Six members of the local media this week will compete to win $1,400 for charity during the annual Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest. Two runners-up will earn $500 while the rest of the competitors will receive $250 for their preferred nonprofits. The...
Saginaw man gets up to 100 years in prison for double-murder of a mother and daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, a mother and her adult daughter were cooking dinner when an intruder fatally shot them in their Saginaw home. As a result, their convicted murderer has been sentenced to effectively die in prison. Jerome R. Rogers, 58, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, appeared before...
Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says
MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
Funeral for Ithaca star QB Brady Hessbrook set for Friday
The funeral for one of Ithaca’s favorite sons is Friday, one week after the death of former star quarterback Brady Hessbrook. Hessbrook, the son of Ithaca athletic director and former football coach Terry Hessbrook, died Friday, Jan. 27. He was 20 years old. No cause of death was given.
Chocolate, raspberry & mascarpone are a recipe for success for a Michigan amateur baker
YPSILANTI, MI - Naomi Toben-Matthews cradled her three-layer, four-chocolate raspberry mascarpone cake in her arms the entire trek from Ypsilanti to Frankenmuth, keeping the white chocolate snowflakes on the decadent creation safe from the real ones in the swirling snowstorm outside. The amateur baker’s two-and-a-half-hour journey — inadvertently extended by...
Saginaw-area girls basketball rankings heading into February
Saginaw-area girls basketball teams are heading into the final weeks of the season, getting ready for the tournament. The Michigan high school girls basketball tournament begins Monday, Feb. 27, with the opening round of the districts.
New coach brings in 20 players in 2023 Northwood recruiting class
Dustin Beurer didn’t have a lot of time, but the first-year Northwood University coach hopes the 20-player 2023 class of recruits is just the beginning. Beurer was named the new Northwood football coach in December, giving the former Albion coach less than two months to put together a class.
