ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat

SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Have ideas for Midland’s future? City staff want to hear from you

MIDLAND, MI - An upcoming event is your chance to shape the next 30 years in Midland. On Thursday, Feb. 2 an open house-style event will be held at the Greater Midland Community Center at 2205 Jefferson Avenue where visitors can give their input for the city’s master plan. City staff will be in the community center’s lobby from 4 to 7 p.m. to hear from visitors.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Thief carjacks Texas man in Saginaw County, lets him save dogs before stealing car

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the broad-daylight carjacking of a Texas man at a Saginaw County gas station. About 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Texan entered the Next Door Food Store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. When he exited the business, a masked person approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the keys to his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says

MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
MIDLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Chocolate, raspberry & mascarpone are a recipe for success for a Michigan amateur baker

YPSILANTI, MI - Naomi Toben-Matthews cradled her three-layer, four-chocolate raspberry mascarpone cake in her arms the entire trek from Ypsilanti to Frankenmuth, keeping the white chocolate snowflakes on the decadent creation safe from the real ones in the swirling snowstorm outside. The amateur baker’s two-and-a-half-hour journey — inadvertently extended by...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy