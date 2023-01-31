ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always Wanted Packing Cubes? Now's the Time to Grab this Colorful Set For Under $20

By Brittany Vincent
 2 days ago

This 8-piece set is flying fast on Amazon.

Going on a vacation? Don't forget to pack a swimsuit! Oh, and your sunscreen ! And maybe an extra charger or two! Wait, you're running out of room in your suitcase? We've got just the thing: packing cubes. Never used a set? You've never organized effectively for a trip, then. They can help you swiftly and easily gather everything you need for the perfect getaway, whether you need a drawstring back, makeup train case, or a few extra cases for clothes. And guess what? We found a super cute, totally affordable set you can use the next time you leave town.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

This 8-piece set of Bagail Packing Cubes is just $24.99, but you can save 15% by clipping the on-page coupon. You can also save an additional 10% right now by buying two, but you can only do this with select colors and prints at this time. But that means you're getting all these cubes, pouches, and bags for under $20, and that's an absolute steal, especially if you travel often.

These packing cubes have amassed a loyal user base, and they've earned over 11,000 five-star ratings . People swear by them as lightweight, expansive, and reliable storage solutions, no matter where their destination may be. Buyers can't get enough of taking this kit on their weekend getaways and overnight stays.

With a durable and water-repellent nylon fabric, you can bet your stuff (mainly your clothes!) will be protected from wrinkles, stains, and spills. Plus, these cubes' lightweight yet sturdy design ensures that you can store your clothes neatly without adding extra weight. The zipper with an extended cord also makes it easy to get to all of your items.

But that's not all! In addition to keeping your clothes organized and protected, this packing cube set comes in different sizes and a selection of vivid color options. That way you can separate your clothes and avoid misplacing items. You can use them alone or tuck them into most carry-ons, backpacks, and duffel bags, too. And with a 12-month money back guarantee, you can rest assured that if anything happens, you can just get a refund or replacement.

Still unconvinced? The reviews certainly speak for themselves. One buyer called the cubes "perfect" for their travel needs: "Pros: inexpensive for first-timers to try, lightweight, holds more than one would think, keeps items sorted and laundry separate, zippers well-sewn, helps me stay somewhat organized despite unpredictable storage situations during a trip, then makes packing up a breeze. The 8-cube set was perfect. I think one was lined for moist items. I found them to be sturdy, though they look deceptively flimsy."

Another called them "perfect for traveling" too: "Adding this packing cubes to my travel routine has been the best thing I could have done to stay organized on my trip! It fit perfectly into my Samsonite bag and i was able to stack multiple of them on top of each other. I always pack a few extra clothes in case of an emergency and having the cubes let me separate my dirty from my cleans. When i got back home from my trip unpacking was a breeze! I pulled out all my packing cubes and was able to instantly store my luggage . Then I threw all my dirty in my washer and put my cleans away. Ugh! I should have bought something like this sooner."

And one reviewer called the cubes simply "amazing" : "I’ve been traveling a lot recently so decided to buy this. It keeps clothes organized which I love! It allows a lot of room. The shoe one can even fit my rain boots. I packed for a 10 day trip and it fit all the necessities."

Ready to get your own set of Bagail Packing Cubes ? Be sure you nab them before they go off sale to save big!

