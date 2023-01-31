Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Water Conservation Urged In South St. Cloud
(KNSI) — First published: 10:16 a.m. 2/1/23. Residents in south St. Cloud are being asked to pull back on their water usage. A main broke near the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and 30th Street South Wednesday morning. City workers are attempting to repair the problem. While the fixes are being made, water pressure in the area is low or even nonexistent for some homes and businesses.
Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
knsiradio.com
Oberg Roofing & Remodeling Moving to Aria Building in Downtown St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A roofing company in St. Cloud has outgrown its current location and will move to a building with more than four times the space. Oberg Roofing & Remodeling closed this week on the Aria Communications property at 717 West St. Germain Street. The company is going from 5,000 square feet to 22,500 square feet of space. Owner Caleb Oberg tells KNSI News that all the extra room will allow him to make a place that’s inviting to come to work. “We’re doing some really cool stuff. We’re going to have a gym and some co-ed lockers, and we’re going to have a lounge area. There’s going to be a really cool breakroom, and we’re going to have a training room.”
St. Cloud Building Sold, New Owner Plans Major Renovations
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud building has just been sold and the new owner is planning a major renovation. Oberg Roofing and Remodeling has bought the Aria building at 717 West St. Germain Street. Owner Caleb Oberg says they finalized the purchase Tuesday. He hopes to...
Downtown St. Cloud Street Project Fails to Move Forward
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud street improvement project has failed to move forward. During Monday night's city council meeting, they heard a plan from city staff on a more than $2.9 million project for West St. Germain Street from 10th to 12th Avenue, along with 11th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North.
knsiradio.com
Downtown St. Cloud Street Beautification Project Voted Down
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council has voted down a sewer replacement and street beautification project. The $2.9 million project would have redone West St. Germain Street from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue with new underground utilities, stamped colored concrete, decorative lighting and bike lanes. It needed six...
knsiradio.com
CMBA To Host Workforce Housing Summit at SCSU in March
(KNSI) – Several local organizations are holding a Workforce Housing Summit to encourage the construction of affordable housing around St. Cloud. Central Minnesota Home Builders Association‘s government affairs expert Steve Gottwalt says the lack of affordable housing has “been an issue that’s been on a slow burn for a long time. As the workforce becomes a top priority for businesses and communities there is a serious question about where are these people going to live?”
Minnesota gets $2.4 million for county and city road safety
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that more than 500 projects across the country will receive funding to help improve roads and safety. “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a...
knsiradio.com
Local Optimist Club Spotlights Community Policing Agreement
(KNSI) — What community leaders call a relationship-building tool between St. Cloud’s communities of color and its police department was showcased during this month’s local Optimist International Club’s Lessons in Leadership event Wednesday. The St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement was signed in 2005 after the city...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
979weve.com
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
knsiradio.com
Central Minnesota Special Needs Fund Awards $20,000 to Local Programs
(KNSI) — Two local organizations are sharing $20,000 in grant money from the Central Minnesota Special Needs Fund, supported by the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The Central Minnesota Special Needs grants go toward supporting programming that serves those with complex intellectual and physical disabilities. ConnectAbility of MN received $8,600...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota DNR proposing increases for Fishing Licenses, Boat Registrations, Park Passes
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of...
WDIO-TV
State approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County
Governor Tim Walz has approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County, providing state public disaster assistance for to assist with response, clean up and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region in December. Heavy snow and high winds resulted in many downed trees and branches blocking roads and causing widespread power outages. The St. Louis County Board passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster due to conditions resulting from the storm.
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
knsiradio.com
Wilson Avenue Lane Shift February 7th
(KNSI) — Utility work will shift traffic lanes on Wilson Avenue next week. The City of St. Cloud will shift Wilson Avenue Southeast between Highway 23 and 1st Street Southeast due to utility work. The lane shift is not expected to impact traffic, but drivers should use caution throughout...
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
