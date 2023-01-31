Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man badly hurt when ATV lands on top of him
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash. It happened at 5:15 p.m. on private property along South Allen Street in Macon. Missouri state troopers say a 4-wheeler operated by Christopher Maloney, 42, of Macon, was eastbound when the vehicle struck a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and came to rest on top of him.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
kjluradio.com
Search continues for suspect accused of setting deadly apartment fire in Mexico
The search continues for an Audrain County man, accused of setting a fatal apartment fire in Mexico. On Friday, Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of first-degree arson. Authorities say Spears set two fires, last month. One, in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge, killed Spear’s mother, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. That fire also destroyed nine units in the apartment building.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Charged With Felony Assault in Grundy County Court
A Trenton man faces a felony assault charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Christopher J. Peterson faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Records list both charges from January 18. The court set Peterson’s bond at 25 thousand dollars cash...
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
ktvo.com
Kirksville business owner calls natural gas hike, other factors 'big gut punch'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While many northeast Missouri residents are coping with Liberty Utilities more than tripling its natural gas rates in early December 2022, local small businesses are taking a big hit too. The office manager at GNS Auto Body in downtown Kirksville got a big shock when she...
ktvo.com
Crews to install new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, crews in Kirksville will begin installing new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore Street at the intersections of Northtown Road, Potter Avenue and Rosewood Drive. The work will occur between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could cause possible traffic delays. Drivers...
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17
ktvo.com
La Belle homes goes up in flames; cause under investigation
LA BELLE, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a northeast Missouri house fire early Wednesday afternoon. Crews were paged out at 12:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle. Firefighters told the Edina Sentinel that smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home,...
kmmo.com
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
ktvo.com
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
ktvo.com
Liberty Utilities customers shocked when opening natural gas bills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of northeast Missouri residents are experiencing sticker shock this week when they open their natural gas bills from Liberty Utilities. That's because the company drastically raised its rates on December 4, 2022. Liberty customers in Adair, Macon and Schuyler counties are the hardest hit, with...
