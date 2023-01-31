ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All seven suspects in Council Bluffs murder now in custody

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- All seven suspects in an early January murder in Council Bluffs are now in custody. On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced that three of the seven suspects had been arrested in the drug-related shooting death of 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine, of Fremont, NE. As of Thursday, CBPD says all seven suspects are now in custody.
Seven people charged with murder in drug-related robbery death

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Seven people are facing murder charges in connection to a Council Bluffs drug-related robbery death. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the evening of January 8th, officers were called to an apartment building near 4th Street and Willow to investigate a call of shots fired. CBPD says arriving officers located the victim, 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, NE, in one of the apartments. Investigators say Dobberstine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
