ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Rapist on parole found guilty in Manhattan rape

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mx3C_0kXf1MYb00

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan.

Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps hit her, knocking her to the ground. He repeatedly punched her and threatened to kill the woman before he raped her.

More Manhattan news

A delivery driver called 911. NYPD officers yanked Phelps off of the woman and arrested him.

The woman, who was in the United States on a student visa, has since left the country.

“In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury of Darryl Phelps’ peers found him guilty of brutally raping a young woman who was simply trying to walk home from work,” Manhattan District Attorney Alivin Bragg said. “Notably, while this survivor did not return to the United States to testify, our prosecutors were able to secure this conviction using body-worn camera footage, eyewitness testimony, and other evidence.”

Phelps was convicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault and a count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Meet the cops who busted citywide stickup duo

Top NYPD brass introduced Wednesday the cops who helped nab the duo responsible for a wild, two-hour robbery spree throughout three boroughs Jan. 31 while also admonishing the justice system for allowing the ex-cons back on the street. Chief of Patrol John Chell lauded the officers in a press conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

35-year-old slashed in face at Capital One Bank in NYC, cops say

A 35-year-old man was slashed in the face inside a Manhattan bank late Wednesday, cops said.  The victim was attacked inside the Capital One Bank on Broadway near East 14th Street – steps from the Union Square subway station, just after 10 p.m., authorities said.  A man with a dark complexion, wearing a yellow jacket, black jeans and carrying a suitcase fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.  The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The motive for the assault was unknown on Thursday.  Cops could not confirm exactly where the slashing occurred inside the bank, which was closed at the time of the attack. Photos from the scene show the lights on in the vestibule, where the ATMs are located.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports

A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.  Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday.  No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects. 
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old

On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old charged with shooting teen on Bronx bus: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot a teenager on a bus in the Bronx, police said. The shooting happened on an MTA Bx5 bus near Story Avenue and Metcalf Avenue in the Soundview section back on Jan. 21, according to the NYPD. The 14-year-old is accused of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn teen’s shooting death

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 16-year-old alleged killer on Wednesday, months after he allegedly shot another teen in Brooklyn, officials said. The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly fatally shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said.  His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop

A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers.   The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NJ man Felix DeJesus still missing 1 year after vanishing

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man last seen after police in Paterson left him in a park has been missing for a year. Felix DeJesus, recovering from hip replacement surgery, was staying with his mother in nearby Haledon at the time, PIX11 reported. On Feb. 2, 2022, DeJesus stopped at a Paterson deli […]
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

90-year-old NYC candy store owner brutally assaulted

NEW YORK - An elderly Manhattan store owner was knocked unconscious in a brutal attack right outside his shop. Ramon 'Ray' Alvarez was attacked Tuesday morning in the East Village. He said he was on the sidewalk in front of Ray's Candy Store around 3 a.m. when two men carrying cases of seltzer water walked up and tried to get him to buy them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy