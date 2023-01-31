Driver shot during road rage incident, police searching for suspect

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect after the driver of a semitruck was shot on Interstate 70 Sunday morning in a road rage incident, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police said the driver told investigators a black pickup truck pulled alongside his semitruck and in front of him in a dangerous way on I-70 near Ward Road around 8:10 a.m. The driver of the pickup then pulled alongside the passenger side of the semi and fired a shot, WRPD said.

The driver was struck but police said he is now doing ok. The semitruck driver said the black pickup truck then exited on Ward after the shooting, WRPD said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or saw this black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward to contact JEFFCOM non-emergency at 303-980-7300 or reach out directly to Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

