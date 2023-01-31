ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Alabama offensive coordinator target makes big decision

Alabama and head coach Nick Saban has been looking to fill a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s offensive coaching staff following Bill O’Brien’s departure to the NFL. Alabama quickly turned its attention to Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who traveled to Tuscaloosa on Monday to interview for the same spot on Saban’s staff. This according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. While Grubb was offered the Tide job, he will remain with the Huskies, Vorel reported. He added that money was not a factor in his decision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban may be going young for an OC

It was learned on Thursday morning that Nick Saban is considering Tommy Rees to become the next Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator. A University of Alabama plane was dispatched to snowy South Bend to bring Rees to Tuscaloosa for an interview. Tommy Rees is a former Notre Dame quarterback from the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five-Star Cornerback Commits to Georgia Over Alabama

Five-star class of 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide. "I'm home," tweeted Robinson. The junior ranks No. 13 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 6 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot 175 lb defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett's arrest will 'weigh' on ex-Georgia QB's 2023 NFL Draft stock

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released Sunday from a Dallas detention center following his arrest over the weekend on a public intoxication charge, according to Texas-based ABC affiliate WFAA. Bennett, who made the trip to Fort Worth to train for the 2023 NFL Combine, may have actually hurt his draft stock during his ill-fated stint in Texas, according to Paul Finebaum.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL

Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy