Android Headlines
Samsung has set ambitious sales target for Galaxy S23 series
Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones a couple of days back with some notable upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S22. The company is now hoping these upgrades will help drive sales. It has reportedly set an ambitious target of increasing sales by at least ten percent this year.
Android Headlines
How to enable Dolby Atmos on the Samsung Galaxy S23
The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series does support Dolby Atmos, just like previous Samsung smartphones have. However, surprisingly, it is not enabled by default. So you would need to enable it on your Galaxy S23, yourself. That’s what we’re here to help you with today. Showing you how you can enable Dolby Atmos here. And really take advantage of your speakers on the Galaxy S23.
Android Headlines
iRobot's Roomba i4+ robot vacuum is now just $399
Today, Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i4+ on sale today for $399. That’s going to save you $250 off of the regular price. That is also the cheapest the Roomba i4+ has been since the Amazon Prime Early Access sale back in October. That’s a pretty solid price for...
Android Headlines
New leak shows us a better look at the OnePlus Pad
We’re still feeling the reverberations from Samsung’s latest Unpack event where it unveiled the Galaxy S23 phones and its Galaxy Book 3 computers. However, OnePlus is to have its own event very soon, and we expect to see the rumored OnePlus tablet at it. We have a new leaked image that shows us the OnePlus Pad in more detail.
Android Headlines
The very first Sony Xperia 1 V image appears
The very first Sony Xperia 1 V image has just surfaced, and it’s a live image (shown below the article). It’s showing Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone. This image actually does say a lot, even though it’s a bit cropped out. It does show us the back side of the phone only, so keep that in mind.
Android Headlines
How much do the Galaxy Book 3 computers cost?
Samsung Galaxy Book fans rejoice! The Koran tech giant just announced its newest top-of-the-line computers, and they look like some compelling offers. But, no matter how good they are, it doesn’t matter if you can’t afford them. These are the prices for the Galaxy Book 3 computers. Starting...
Android Headlines
Flagship Vivo X90 series of smartphones goes global
Vivo has announced that its flagship X90 smartphones are now global. The company announced two global variants, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The Vivo X90 Pro+ remains exclusive to China. The Vivo X90 series goes global, and the ‘Pro’ model includes a 1-inch camera sensor. The...
Android Headlines
Google gained 'great momentum' with Pixel 6a & Pixel 7 series
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, published Q4 2022 earnings, and had something interesting to say as part of it. It seems like Google gained “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google managed to get “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a & Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
Google Could let you turn your phone into a webcam
Our phones come equipped with powerful cameras that approach professional-grade performance. Why shouldn’t we use it while streaming on Twitch or presenting at a meeting? Well, according to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), you might be able to do that. Google might let you use your Android phone as a webcam.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones may get satellite connectivity in the future
It was long rumored that Samsung would equip its Galaxy S23 phones with a satellite connectivity system. But the new flagships debuted a couple of days back without the rumored feature. The company’s head of mobile business has now revealed what happened. In an interview with CNET, Samsung president...
Android Headlines
The coming Google AI event will usher in a new way to search
Google is stepping up its AI endeavors to compete with the likes of OpenAI whilst providing better services. To make their AI solutions known to the public, Google will hold an event in a few days. This event will take place in Paris and will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel.
Android Headlines
Realme will launch a 'Coca-Cola' phone on February 10
As expected, the leaked Coca-Cola phone is coming from Realme. The company has just announced that the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will launch on February 10. Yes, that seems to be the phone’s name. Realme will launch a ‘Coca-Cola’ phone on February 10, it has been confirmed...
Android Headlines
January update is widely available for Galaxy S20 series in the US
Samsung‘s January 2023 Android security patch is available for factory-unlocked units of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US. The update comes just over a week after carrier-locked variants picked it up. Last month’s SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already reached the 2020 Samsung flagships in most international markets.
Android Headlines
New OnePlus 9 series update fixes significant bricking problem
Quite recently, we reported that a OnePlus 9 series update can do considerable damage. It was bricking devices, and OnePlus paused the update recently. It didn’t take the company long to fix things, though. A new update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 9 series which fixes the bricking problem.
Android Headlines
New Galaxy Watch 5 update seems to cause display wake issue
A new report has surfaced showcasing that following the latest update, the Galaxy Watch 5 is having an issue with the display wake. Specifically, the raise to wake gesture. According to 9To5Google, users on Reddit have begun documenting the issue with the Galaxy Watch 5 and its display wake action that happens when you raise the watch from your side. The problem is said to impact more than just a few users. Though it does not appear to be a problem that is impacting everyone.
Android Headlines
Samsung delivers Android 13 to Galaxy XCover 6 Pro in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for its latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, in the US. The rollout reaches stateside nearly three months after it arrived in Europe and a few other international markets. The device is getting Samsung’s One UI 5.0 custom software with the new Android version.
Android Headlines
Apple & Google urged to remove TikTok from their app stores
TikTok has been dealt with another major hit in the US. Democratic senator Michael Bennet from Colorado has joined calls for a nationwide ban of the popular video-based social media app. He recently wrote to Apple and Google CEOs demanding the immediate removal of the app from their respective app stores. Bennet labeled TikTok as an “unacceptable threat” to the national security of the US because of its Chinese origin.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung launched its brand new flagship smartphone series quite recently, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the cream of the crop. So, it makes sense to compare it with the most powerful phones from the Galaxy S22 series, right? That’s exactly what we’ll do here. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Do note that we didn’t use for the Galaxy S23 Ultra for long at this point, but we do have enough information for this comparison. Just note that this is not any form of a review or anything. As per usual, our full review will be published on the site in the near future.
Android Headlines
ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.
