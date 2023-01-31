ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles fan favorites to testify as ex-teammate sues doctor for negligence

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be returning to Philadelphia. But it has nothing to do with this year’s Eagles squad going back to the big game. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles special teams star Chris Maragos is suing his doctor for a career-ending knee injury and Foles, now a backup quarterback with the Indianapaolis Colts, will be called to testify as a witness. And the quarterback won’t be alone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Sirianni is locked in. He's one win away from leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second-ever Super Bowl win. Super Bowl LVII won't be the first time Sirianni has crossed paths with the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid. Sirianni started his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 2009 when he was hired as the offensive quality control coach under Todd Haley. Sirianni was retained under new coach Romeo Crennel and was promoted to wide receivers coach during Crennel's only season with the Chiefs. But Sirianni's time with the Chiefs came to an end when...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded.  While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
