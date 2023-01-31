Read full article on original website
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Arizona Restaurant Owner Sends Warning to Staff Ahead About Eagles Fans Ahead of Super Bowl
An Arizona restaurant owner sent a warning to his staff ahead of Eagles’ fans arrival for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and it sounds like Eagles fans had this owner shook. Jomboy Media thought the same thing and obtained a screenshot from Instagram.
SB Nation
Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
Eagles fan favorites to testify as ex-teammate sues doctor for negligence
Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be returning to Philadelphia. But it has nothing to do with this year’s Eagles squad going back to the big game. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles special teams star Chris Maragos is suing his doctor for a career-ending knee injury and Foles, now a backup quarterback with the Indianapaolis Colts, will be called to testify as a witness. And the quarterback won’t be alone.
Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Sirianni is locked in. He's one win away from leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second-ever Super Bowl win. Super Bowl LVII won't be the first time Sirianni has crossed paths with the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid. Sirianni started his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 2009 when he was hired as the offensive quality control coach under Todd Haley. Sirianni was retained under new coach Romeo Crennel and was promoted to wide receivers coach during Crennel's only season with the Chiefs. But Sirianni's time with the Chiefs came to an end when...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Future Super Bowl host cities and stadiums — What we know and what is rumored, including a possible big game in London
We know the host cities for the next two Super Bowls, but 2026 and 2027 are still up in the air.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
Kadarius Toney is in Super Bowl with Chiefs — but Giants’ Joe Schoen still made right move trading him
Kadarius Toney might wind up winning a Super Bowl ring this season — which would be quite the happy ending to this rocky season for him, after the Giants sent him packing. But Giants general manager Joe Schoen still made the right move trading Toney.
Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded. While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Jets get QB help; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
South Jersey schools announce late start for day after Super Bowl
South Jersey is Eagles country and with the team just one win away from their second Super Bowl championship, it seems some area schools have learned their lesson by taking a proactive approach to their upcoming schedules. Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and five minutes later you’ll...
Giants’ Julian Love gives Eagles’ Nick Sirianni a dig ahead of Super Bowl 2023
A couple weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won a NFC Divisional Round game, 38-7, to end the New York Giants’ season. Since then, Philadelphia has beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe... The post Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Schoen: Giants start contract talks with 1 big-time pending free agent, but not the other
WFAN reports New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talked to the media Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. During that conversation, Schoen said “he had more talks with Saquon Barkley’s camp about a potential contract earlier this week, and the plan is to continue those talks next week.”
