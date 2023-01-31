Read full article on original website
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
Dr Edward Partridge: Prioritizing Social Determinants Key to Addressing Cancer Disparities
Edward Partridge, MD, chief medical officer of Guideway Care, spoke on his organization’s 25-year history in addressing cancer disparities and the crucial role that care navigators/guides have in achieving value-based care within oncology. It's the social determinants of health that cause differences in cancer outcomes, and leveraging care navigators/guides...
Cost Utilization Analysis in PNH Treatment Pathways
Dr De Castro explores considerations surrounding cost in treatment of PNH. Carlos M. De Castro, MD: The cost utilization study looked at health care costs associated with PNH [paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria]. It was a retrospective. They used a claims database to go and pick patients out with PNH and look at hospitalizations, and the use of blood products. There were other things they looked at in terms of costs, and they broke it down into groups of how many patients got transfused. I think that was 18%, which I found quite high. I think as we’ve added more treatments, I’m finding fewer people needing transfusions.
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
Unmet Psychosocial Needs of Caregivers Impacted HRQOL for Children With Rare Diseases During the Pandemic
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, high levels of distress, overwhelm with daily problems, and unmet psychosocial information needs decreased caregiver-reported health-related quality of life in children with rare diseases. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, caregivers of children with rare diseases (RDs) experienced high levels of distress and had...
Creating a Metric to Determine Social Functioning in Parkinson Disease
In a recent paper, researchers described a new metric called the Parkinson’s Disease Social Functioning Scale (PDSFS) that aims to measure social functioning in patients with this disease. How people engage with one another, and in society at large, is known as social functioning, but how social functioning is...
Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in B-Cell ALL Survival in Children, Young Adults
Despite overall improvements in survival outcomes in recent decades, disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) across racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), despite overall improvements...
AD Progression Adversely Influenced by Outdoor Air Pollution
With atopic dermatitis (AD) prevalence increasing around the world, primarily in developing countries, investigators evaluated the potential for pollution to have an impact on development of the chronic skin condition among an adult population. Outdoor air pollution has been shown to have both short- and long-term adverse effects among adults...
Periostin Bests Eosinophil Count for Biomarker Predictability in ECRS
Known to be a contributing factor to polyp development at high levels, periostin’s potential as a biomarker for eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) severity was investigated in a new study in which outcomes were compared between patients who had ECRS and those with non-ECRS. The utility of periostin as a...
Worldwide Study Finds Asthma Control, Management Inadequate in Lower-Income Countries
Asthma management strategies should focus on accessible, affordable, and quality care, primarily in low-income and middle-income settings, study finds. Asthma management and control is often inadequate, especially among children living in low-income countries, according to findings of a recent study. Asthma management strategies should focus on improving adherence to treatment guidelines worldwide, the authors wrote, with an emphasis on these areas with disproportionately worse asthma management.
Considerations for Spesolimab Use for GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, explains how the setting of care for spesolimab may impact coverage policies and access to the medication. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Lopes, I want to turn to you because you as a medical director have a lot of experience in evaluating new treatments for rare diseases like generalized pustular psoriasis [GPP]. When we think about spesolimab, it is given in a variety of settings. We’ve talked about inpatient, when a patient’s acutely ill and needs to be admitted; and also in an infusion center. They might present with different severity of episodes depending on the patient type. My question to you is, what are some of the key considerations around coverage policies, and for medication administration, what are some important considerations for spesolimab that our clinicians and payer colleagues should be aware of? Because we have infusion center and inpatient [settings], what should we be thinking about as we’re approving or considering this agent for formulary approval?
Risk for Adverse CVD Events Elevated Following Sepsis Survival
Investigators found a higher overall health care burden among a large cohort of patients despite their recovery from sepsis, with potential long-term implications and higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The residual risk of death and potential for both all-cause and major cardiovascular disease (CVD) event–related hospitalization were higher among a...
Infertility in Saudi Women Linked to Polymorphism in the Paraoxonase 1 Gene
A DNA sequencing analysis associated Q192R polymorphism in the paraoxonase 1 gene with female infertility in Saudi women. There is an association between Q192R polymorphism in the paraoxonase 1 (PON1) gene and female infertility in Saudi women, according to the results of a case-controlled study published in the Journal of King Saud University – Science. The research also suggested obesity may be linked to female infertility.
BTKi Landscape for CLL, MCL, and SLL
Callie Coombs, MD, discusses recent changes you have seen in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and provides an overview of the Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor landscape for CLL, MCL, and SLL. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Coombs, can...
