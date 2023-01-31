Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
ajmc.com
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
ajmc.com
Role of Topical Treatments in GPP Treatment
Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explores the role of topical treatments such as corticosteroids and tacrolimus in treating generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) and important safety considerations. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I want to turn to Dr Lebwohl. I think we’ve given a great overview of treatments, but there’s also the...
ajmc.com
Cost Utilization Analysis in PNH Treatment Pathways
Dr De Castro explores considerations surrounding cost in treatment of PNH. Carlos M. De Castro, MD: The cost utilization study looked at health care costs associated with PNH [paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria]. It was a retrospective. They used a claims database to go and pick patients out with PNH and look at hospitalizations, and the use of blood products. There were other things they looked at in terms of costs, and they broke it down into groups of how many patients got transfused. I think that was 18%, which I found quite high. I think as we’ve added more treatments, I’m finding fewer people needing transfusions.
ajmc.com
Considerations for Spesolimab Use for GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, explains how the setting of care for spesolimab may impact coverage policies and access to the medication. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Lopes, I want to turn to you because you as a medical director have a lot of experience in evaluating new treatments for rare diseases like generalized pustular psoriasis [GPP]. When we think about spesolimab, it is given in a variety of settings. We’ve talked about inpatient, when a patient’s acutely ill and needs to be admitted; and also in an infusion center. They might present with different severity of episodes depending on the patient type. My question to you is, what are some of the key considerations around coverage policies, and for medication administration, what are some important considerations for spesolimab that our clinicians and payer colleagues should be aware of? Because we have infusion center and inpatient [settings], what should we be thinking about as we’re approving or considering this agent for formulary approval?
ajmc.com
Dr Edward Partridge: Prioritizing Social Determinants Key to Addressing Cancer Disparities
Edward Partridge, MD, chief medical officer of Guideway Care, spoke on his organization’s 25-year history in addressing cancer disparities and the crucial role that care navigators/guides have in achieving value-based care within oncology. It's the social determinants of health that cause differences in cancer outcomes, and leveraging care navigators/guides...
ajmc.com
Dr Dennis Scanlon Discusses the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Medicaid Coverage
With the public health emergency soon coming to an end, people covered by Medicaid will encounter new barriers, discusses Dennis Scanlon, PhD, professor of health policy and administration, Penn State University. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes with new hurdles and fear of coverage gaps for states and individuals...
ajmc.com
Patients Receiving Organ Transplants Undervaccinated Against Influenza, Pneumococcus
Vaccination rates against influenza and pneumococcus were lower in patients receiving organ transplants who lived outside of urban areas and had lower socioeconomic status. Socioeconomic status (SES) and area of residence were 2 factors that were associated with patients with organ transplants being undervaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus (Streptococcus pneumoniae), according to a study published in Transplant Infectious Disease.
ajmc.com
Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in B-Cell ALL Survival in Children, Young Adults
Despite overall improvements in survival outcomes in recent decades, disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) across racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), despite overall improvements...
ajmc.com
Creating a Metric to Determine Social Functioning in Parkinson Disease
In a recent paper, researchers described a new metric called the Parkinson’s Disease Social Functioning Scale (PDSFS) that aims to measure social functioning in patients with this disease. How people engage with one another, and in society at large, is known as social functioning, but how social functioning is...
ajmc.com
Inconsistent Medication Use Among US Adults With Diabetes
Research showed that a mean of 19.5%, 17.1%, and 43.3% of adults with diabetes did not maintain continuity in use of medications to lower glucose, blood pressure, or lipid levels, respectively. Relatively high percentages of patients with diabetes in the United States stopped or inconsistently used their medications meant to...
ajmc.com
Dr Paul Alexander: Community Partnerships Support RWJBarnabas’ Strategies Against Social Disparities
Paul G. Alexander, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief health equity and transformation officer, RWJBarnabas Health, discusses how community partnerships helped ameliorate disparities in health care access and accessibility, as well as food and travel insecurities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with community health workers and organizations is key...
ajmc.com
Periostin Bests Eosinophil Count for Biomarker Predictability in ECRS
Known to be a contributing factor to polyp development at high levels, periostin’s potential as a biomarker for eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) severity was investigated in a new study in which outcomes were compared between patients who had ECRS and those with non-ECRS. The utility of periostin as a...
ajmc.com
Study Finds Link Between Tumor Microbiome and Immunotherapy Outcomes in Soft Tissue Sarcoma
The study suggests there is measurable amount of microbiome within the soft tissue sarcoma tumor environment, which was previously thought to be sterile. A study published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer found that patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) may have distinct and measurable intratumor microbiomes that may hold prognostic significance and could potentially be targeted in treatment.
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, February 3, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. National Pharmaceutical Council’s CER Daily Newsfeed for January 31, 2023, featured 2 articles published on AJMC.com, the website of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The articles were “Canadian Study Shows Greater Alignment Between Clinical Benefit, Cancer Drug Prices,” and “COTA Joins Multistakeholder Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance.”
ajmc.com
Risk for Adverse CVD Events Elevated Following Sepsis Survival
Investigators found a higher overall health care burden among a large cohort of patients despite their recovery from sepsis, with potential long-term implications and higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The residual risk of death and potential for both all-cause and major cardiovascular disease (CVD) event–related hospitalization were higher among a...
ajmc.com
Infertility in Saudi Women Linked to Polymorphism in the Paraoxonase 1 Gene
A DNA sequencing analysis associated Q192R polymorphism in the paraoxonase 1 gene with female infertility in Saudi women. There is an association between Q192R polymorphism in the paraoxonase 1 (PON1) gene and female infertility in Saudi women, according to the results of a case-controlled study published in the Journal of King Saud University – Science. The research also suggested obesity may be linked to female infertility.
Comments / 0