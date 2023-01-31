ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
New York Post

I refused to switch seats with a mom’s teen son — she cursed me the whole flight

The subject of switching seats is a never-ending debate — but how old is too old to switch seats to be near your parents? Passenger Surya Garg claims she was asked to swap her window seat by a woman who was in the middle seat next to her and wanted to her son to have Garg’s seat. “I’m like, ‘Who’s your son?’” the New Yorker — who didn’t name the airline — recalled in a TikTok video. “And she points to this, like, 6-foot-5 man!” Garg noted that her son was “a minimum of 16 or 17 years old” and looked like an...
Abdul Ghani

22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over Laptop

At her court arraignment this week, the prosecution revealed that the 22-year-old Instagram model who is accused of brutally killing her father with a kitchen knife and hammer while he slept on a couch in their Brooklyn home in late December was motivated by a dispute over a laptop. Initially, she had blamed the bloodbath on two violent strangers.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says

An Iowa care facility is facing fines totaling $10,000 after mistakenly pronouncing a 66-year-old resident dead and having her transported to a funeral home, where she woke up "gasping for air." A new report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, released on Feb. 1, 2023 and first reported by CBS affiliate KCCI, details the series of events that led up to the woman being mistakenly pronounced dead. The unidentified resident, who had been at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021, was moved into hospice care at the facility on Dec. 28, 2022, because of "senile...
IOWA STATE

