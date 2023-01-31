Read full article on original website
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
MindBodyGreen
Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
MedicalXpress
Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study
Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
ZLINE Recalls 30,000 Gas Stoves Due To Carbon Monoxide Risk
A company specializing in home appliances has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 30,000 of its gas stoves. The recall comes after multiple reports of the appliance emitting carbon monoxide, a colorless, poisonous, and odorless gas found when you burn fuel in cars, trucks, in furnaces, and gas ranges, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Safety Commission (CPSC). Here’s what you need to know.
This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
This Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 Softens Wrinkles and Protects Skin From the Sun
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whenever possible, we like to combine skincare steps to make life easy and efficient. Setting powder and bronzer in one? Sign Us up! Lipstick that doubles as blush? Let’s go! But there’s one brilliant combo that we’ve never […]
KRON4
Best tea tree oil shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
POV: Bring Your Dry Winter Skin Back to Life With My Ultimate Skincare Routine (And Tips From An Board-Certified Dermatologist)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When the seasons change, so does our skin. In the colder months (especially for those living in dry climates as I do), skin tends to get flakier and drier, with some people even experiencing eczema or psoriasis due to the harsh weather. When you combine that cold air with wind chill and dry indoor heat from your HVAC system, it’s a skin disaster waiting to happen. After moving from humidity-laden NYC to dry-as-a-desert Toronto, my skin was in serious crisis mode – especially...
6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists
Eczema flares can leave your skin raw, cracked, and dry, but the right lotion can help you get relief. Try these eight top picks from dermatologists.
KSDK
More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns
WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products. The agency's Food Safety and...
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
Harper's Bazaar
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: 10 Brands to Hydrate You From the Outside In
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin. If you stop into your local drugstore or skincare store to pick one up, however, you’ll probably notice that there’s no end to...
In Style
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.
TODAY.com
These K-Beauty sheet masks transformed my skin — and they're only $3 each
In the beginning of my career working in the entertainment industry, I spent almost eight years living in Asia. During my time I abroad, I took a trip to Seoul, South Korea, where I got a first-hand look at the hype surrounding K-Beauty. Between devouring Korean barbecue and visiting historical sites, I walked through the streets of Myeongdong in complete awe of the endless skin care options.
Forever Youthful Skin Method
A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
AboutLawsuits.com
Campaign to Recall Hair Relaxers and Perm Kits With Toxic Chemicals Launched By Activist Group
Hair relaxers and perm kits like "Dark & Lovely", "Just for Me" and others remain on store shelves, despite recent studies that found they may increase the risk of cancer. Activists are calling for retailers to recall hair relaxers with the toxic chemicals from their stores. Petition comes as thousands...
