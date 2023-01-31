ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below Deck’s Captain Kerry accused of hiding money & quitting job to avoid paying ex-wife alimony in nasty divorce

By Teresa Roca
 2 days ago

BELOW Deck star Captain Kerry Titheradge has been accused of hiding money and quitting his job to avoid alimony payments in his nasty divorce.

Captain Kerry, 47, stars on Below Deck Adventure, which is currently airing its debut season on Bravo.

Captain Kerry went through a nasty divorce before he joined Below Deck Adventure Credit: Bravo
His ex-wife accused him of quitting his job and hiding money in their divorce Credit: Instagram

The U.S. Sun can exclusively go inside the captain’s divorce from his ex-wife, who he shares two children with.

In court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kerry filed for divorce from his then-wife in October 2019, claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The couple married in November 2012.

He is requesting “shared parental responsibility” of their two children.

The Bravo star also requested they sell their four-bedroom, three-bathroom Palm Beach Gardens home, which they ultimately sold in June 2020 for $485,000, and split the proceeds based on their ownership interest.

The ex-wife responded in November 2019, fighting his request to sell the marital home and asking for it to remain in her possession.

She claimed separation is “imminent,” as they still reside in the same house.

She agreed the exes have "shared responsibility of the two children," but asked the court to "consider the husband’s actions of quitting his job, just prior to filing his petition for dissolution of marriage, in order to appear that he has the ability to exercise significant time-sharing."

As for alimony, she requested in the court papers: “Wife is in need of alimony to ‘bridge the gap’ between married and single life.

“Wife is without funds with which to fully support herself without this assistance, and hereby requests such transitional alimony, considering the factors.”

The factors include “the standard of living established during the marriage,” “the duration of the marriage,” “the contribution of wife rendered in homemaking, childcare, career building, and education," “the responsibilities wife will have with regard to the minor children,” and more.

She also reminded the court again that he is “voluntarily unemployed.”

She is asking for durational alimony that will terminate when she or he dies, as she is “without funds in which to fully support herself without this assistance.”

The ex accused him of “making large withdrawals from marital accounts just prior” to filing for divorce.

She also claimed she is unable to pay attorney fees, but that her ex-husband is “well able to do so.”

KERRY FIGHTS BACK

In Kerry’s response, he denied her claims that he voluntarily quit his job.

He also denied her requests for alimony.

The reality star denied allegations that he made large withdrawals prior to filing for divorce.

In their financial affidavits, Kerry’s annual income as a Marine fire and safety is listed as $139,000 while his ex-wife’s is $33,989.

She claimed their total assets are $662,539.16 and their debts are $246,808.75.

He listed their assets as $685,343.37 and their debts as $249,699.

COMING TO COMPROMISE

According to the parenting plan, the parties agreed to joint custody of the children.

Kerry will have 182 overnights a year, while his ex-wife will have 183.

As for the agreement filing, both parties waived their right to alimony.

The parties agreed to sell the home and split the proceeds $100,000 each.

But Kerry was ordered to give his ex $12,982 from the home sale and an additional $14,000.

He has been ordered to pay $650 a month in child support for both children.

The divorce was officially finalized in September 2020.

Captain Kerry has since moved on, as he has been posting with new girlfriend Gönül Bihan, who was his former chief stew.

Below Deck Adventure airs on Tuesdays at 9:00pm ET on Bravo.

He was ultimately ordered to provide child support for their two kids Credit: Getty
He has moved on with a new girlfriend Credit: Instagram
He currently stars on Below Deck Adventure Credit: Getty

