Related
Top Speed
Suzuki Is Taking A Unique And Firm Stance On Electric Sports Bikes
For the longest time, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have pushed the boundaries of motorcycle technology and proved their prowess in the craft. So if there was anyone to find a viable way around EVs, it had to be a Japanese manufacturer. Doing just that, Suzuki has revealed it doesn’t plan to go all-electric in the future, and it will continue to make internal combustion engines, especially for their sports bikes. This is similar to Kawasaki’s plans for a hybrid motorcycle but contradicts Harley-Davidson’s approach for an all-electric cruiser lineup.
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
insideevs.com
Take A Look At AbsoluteBlack’s Super Steel E-Bike Chainrings
When it comes to electric bicycles, especially premium and expensive ones running fancy Shimano, Bosch, or Brose motors, performance isn’t the only part of the equation. Longevity and durability are equally important in ensuring that this performance can be delivered reliably and for a long period of time. This is why aftermarket specialists produce beefed up products designed to prolong the service life of your e-bike.
insideevs.com
Bosch Could Soon Equip Electric Bicycles With ABS
If you’ve ever ridden a bicycle before, chances are you’re familiar with this scenario: you’re coasting down a hill, when all of a sudden, a dog crosses the road. You grab your brakes in panic, and before you know it, you’re on your belly with a mouthful of dirt, or maybe even missing a few teeth.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester?
The Subaru Outback and Forester are very similar, but one is bigger, faster, and more expensive. The post Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Beats the Tesla Model 3 on Range
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6—the sleek sedan version of the Ioniq 5 we recently named our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year—has achieved a phenomenal EPA range estimate, maxing out at 361 miles on a single charge with a full battery in its long-range, rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ioniq 6's new EPA MPGe rating matches the Lucid Air and bests any configuration of the Tesla Model 3.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Top Speed
The Amazing History Of Indian Motorcycles
While Harley-Davidson has produced motorcycles without interruption since the company was founded in 1903, its once great rival Indian Motorcycle has had a much less stable life, initially going bankrupt in 1953 and lurching from one owner to the next before Polaris Industries put the company back on a sound financial footing in 2011. As with so many motorcycle brands, Indian’s origins were in the booming bicycle industry of the late nineteenth century. George M. Hendee formed the Hendee Manufacturing Company in 1897, building bicycles. Early bicycles were called Silver King and Silver Queen, but the name American Indian, soon to be shortened to Indian, was adopted in 1898, emphasizing the American origin of the product for export markets. In 1901, he hired Oscar Hedstrom to build gasoline-powered bikes to pace bicycle races. The motorcycle was not only powerful, but crucially, reliable, not something that could be said for every early motorcycle. In 1904, Indian adopted the deep red color that would become Indian’s trademark. By 1913, Indian was producing 32,000 motorcycles a year.
Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone
It's still early, but the German manufacturer takes a big step toward an EV end-goal
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited vs Honda Gold Wing
There is something very satisfying about having the right motorcycle available for the job in hand. While the modern adventure bike might be a brilliant jack-of-all-trades, fulfilling many different roles, there is really nothing like a full-house, super-comfortable touring motorcycle for tackling a long-haul trip. Dedicated touring bikes not only...
Is Harbor Freight’s Hercules 20V 1/2 in. Compact 3-Speed Impact Wrench a Bargain Bolt-Buster?
Peter NelsonCheesy name aside, this unit's served me quite well.
insideevs.com
Here's Why Free Electric Car Charging Should be Banned
Nearly every non-Tesla electric vehicle sold in the US today comes with some variation of a free charging offer than can be redeemed on a specific public EV charging network. The offers range from three years of free unlimited charging all the way down to two complimentary free charging sessions.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
insideevs.com
Rivian Celebrates Production Milestones And Progress: 25,000 EVs
Rivian's VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon shared this look back at 2022 - the company's first full year of production, and a view ahead to 2023. There are no doubts that 2022 was a very challenging, but also a fruitful year for Rivian, which according to the video produced 25,000 electric vehicles - 25,051 to be precise. Out of that, 24,337 were "factory gated", while 20,332 were delivered to customers.
