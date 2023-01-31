Read full article on original website
US Treasury Makes More Tesla, Ford, GM EVs Eligible For Tax Credits
The US Treasury Department announced today it revised its vehicle classification definitions, which means more EV models will become eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits. We previously reported how five-seat Tesla Model Y variants, the Cadillac Lyriq and more expensive trim levels of the Ford Mustang Mach-E did not qualify for the incentives because they weren't classified as SUVs and therefore had an MSRP limit of $55,000 instead of $80,000.
Future Ford EVs "Deep Into Development," Will Use Smaller Batteries
Ford Motor Company has made big advances on the EV front in recent years, bringing three popular products to market in the guise of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit. The F-150 Lightning is arguably the more important product of the three, and Ford has already increased production to...
InsideEVs Exclusive Interview With General Motors EV1 Marketing Director John Dabels - Part 3: Did CARB Cave?
One of the unprecedented things that InsideEVs enjoys is an above average banter over the articles and reports found here. After our recent interview with John Dabels, three questions stood out. So, InsideEVs went back to John Dabels for more information on behalf of our readers. (If you missed Part...
US: Volvo Plug-In Car Sales In January 2023 Improved By 24%
Volvo Cars USA reports that its car sales in the United States increased in January by eight percent year-over-year to 7,693. More importantly, plug-in electric car sales grow noticeably faster, which increases the share of rechargeable cars out of the total volume. In January, the company sold 2,370 plugs-ins, which...
US: Subaru Sold Another 500 Solterra In January
BEVs: 499 (new) and 1.1% share. Subaru offers also one plug-in hybrid model, but it does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, but it's counted together with other Crosstrek versions). The sales result for the Toyota bZ4X will be available in April (quarterly numbers) so we...
[UPDATE] GM Tells Chevy Bolt EV Owner It's “Not Responsible” For Fast Charging At Non-Approved Public Stations
UPDATE: General Motors has issued a more detailed statement on this particular matter. This statement is posted directly below:. GM aggregates public charging locations into mobile apps for each vehicle brand. GM does not certify individual charging stations nor verify charger operations on a real-time basis, but relies on combination of industry standards, independent safety certifications obtained by charging hardware manufacturers (i.e. UL), and our ongoing interoperability testing with charge station operators to ensure a positive customer experience. The advisor misspoke in this case, and our customer care team is in contact with the customer.
Hyundai Motor Group Celebrates 1 Million Plug-In Car Sales
Hyundai Motor Group, which includes three car brands - Hyundai, Kia and Genesis - recently reached a milestone of one million plug-in electric cars sold cumulatively (globally). According to Yonhap News Agency, the group reached 1.02 million at the end of December 2022, which is more than a decade since...
No, It's Still Cheaper To Drive 100 Miles In An Electric Car
Recently, Jalopnik published an article boasting that “Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE.” That would be a very interesting update if it were generally true. I heard a similar argument from a Boston EV group recently, so this has really piqued my interest.
US: Tesla Tweaked Model 3/Model Y Prices Again
Tesla recently once again adjusted its electric vehicle prices in the United States. This time, the changes concern the Model 3 and Model Y, while there are no changes to the Model S and Model X prices. Let's recall that Tesla applied a major price reduction accross its lineup on...
Mazda's USA CEO Says Longer-Range EVs Aren't Sustainable
Mazda has been arguably late to the EV game and its MX-30 has less driving range than essentially all other electric cars available today. This may come as no surprise after you learn that the president and CEO of Mazda USA Jeffrey Guyton doesn't believe longer-range EVs have a viable place in the future.
Latest Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Ahead Of Production Start
A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was photographed while on-road testing around the American EV maker’s headquarters in Palo Alto yesterday. The truck appears to be the latest iteration of the beta program that will go on at least until Summer, when production of the angular-shaped EV is scheduled to start.
Tesla Model 3 Refresh "Project Highland" Out Testing Under Wraps
We've known about Tesla's mysterious "Project Highland" for some time now, though we recently learned that the EV maker has been working on it for longer than most people thought. It's supposed to be a "refreshed" Model 3 project, even though Tesla doesn't officially refresh its vehicles. Now, we have more recent photos of the new Model 3, and Tesla is hiding something.
US: Kia EV6 Sales Remain Above 1,000 In January 2023
Kia America reports 51,983 car sales in the United States in January, which is 22 percent more than a year ago and the best-ever January. However, while the total volume is relatively strong, the all-electric Kia EV6 noted only 1,110 units sold last month (after 1,107 in December and 641 in November). That's 2.1 percent of Kia's sales.
Polestar 3 Is Now Available With Luminar’s Lidar, Polestar 5 To Get It Also
The yet-to-be-delivered Polestar 3 performance SUV will be available with Luminar’s lidar (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) system starting February 2, the two companies announced in a joint statement, saying that the upcoming Polestar 5 four-door GT will also benefit from Luminar’s object-sensing technology. The Polestar 3 EV...
