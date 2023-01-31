The US Treasury Department announced today it revised its vehicle classification definitions, which means more EV models will become eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits. We previously reported how five-seat Tesla Model Y variants, the Cadillac Lyriq and more expensive trim levels of the Ford Mustang Mach-E did not qualify for the incentives because they weren't classified as SUVs and therefore had an MSRP limit of $55,000 instead of $80,000.

